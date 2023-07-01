World SME Day 2023 recognizes outstanding MSMEs and explores key topics for growth and development

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 1: World SME Day 2023, held under the theme "Survival, Expansion, and Internationalization of Indian MSMEs enroute AMRITKAAL 2047," commenced with great enthusiasm and knowledge sharing at the Mirza Ghalib, SCOPE Convention Complex, on Lodhi Road in New Delhi. The event featured esteemed speakers, panel discussions, and a presentation, highlighting the crucial role of MSMEs in the Indian economy.

The Inaugural Session began with a ceremonial Lamp Lighting, symbolizing the spirit of empowerment and growth. Dr Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), delivered the Welcome Address, emphasizing the importance of MSMEs in driving economic development.

The Keynote Address was presented by Dr Nikhil Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur. Dr Agarwal shared insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by MSMEs in their journey towards survival, expansion, and internationalization.

Yawo Edem AKPEMADO, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Togolese Republic in New Delhi, graced the event as the Chief Guest, underscoring the significance of international cooperation for the growth of MSMEs. Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CGM of SIDBI, and Ajit B. Chavan, ACEO of GeM, were honored as Guests of Honour for their exemplary contributions to the MSME sector.

Panel Discussion 1 focused on "Digital First MSME - skilling, branding, and marketing," moderated by Sanjay Singh, Business Development Lead at Amazon Web Services India Private Limited. The esteemed panelists, including Shubham Sharma, Founder of Heylin Spark; Siddhi Prada Bhattacharyya, CMO of Aayom Corporate Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Shrey Tyagi, Founder of Skillarena; Zeeshaan Pathan, Group MD & CEO of World Development Corporation; and Arjun Nitoor, CEO of Buzzplosion.com, explored the importance of digital transformation and effective marketing strategies for MSMEs.

Panel Discussion 2, moderated by Rony Banerjee, Advisor at E&Y, revolved around the theme "How well are the micro-enterprises hitching to the Atamnirbhar Bharat policies and strategies." The panelists, including Ajit B. Chavan, ACEO of GeM; Drishti Makhijani, Founder of Qadira Hygiene; Kundan Kumar, Anti-CEO and Founder of dramantram.com; Taran Deep Phull, Founder of Happy Hotelier Club; and Shailesh Kumar Gupta from 3SR Consultancy LLP, discussed the alignment of micro-enterprises with the Atamnirbhar Bharat policies and strategies.

Panel Discussion 3, moderated by Pradyumn Mane, Founder of Physics Mindboggler, focused on "The evolving lending environment for MSME Financing in India - Fintech and Digital products." The panelists, including Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CGM of SIDBI; Ashok Kumar Jain, Founder of Purpletree Clothing Private Limited; CA Deepakraj Murarilal Lala from Deepak Lala & Company; and Subhrangshu Kumar Neogi, Co-Founder of Escrowpay, shed light on the evolving landscape of MSME financing, particularly in the context of fintech and digital products.

Panel Discussion 4, themed "MSME - An Employment generator with socially responsible workplaces," was moderated by Ms. Anshu Aanand, Founder of Anshu Anand & Advisors. The esteemed speakers, including Prerrit Mansingh, Director of Aayom Corporate Solutions; Dr Jaimin Vasa from Vasa Pharmachem Pvt; Harinder Mohan Singh from Effulgent Br Resources LLP; and Atul Puri, Founder of eGrowth, emphasized the role of MSMEs in generating employment opportunities and fostering socially responsible workplaces.

The event also featured a presentation on "Digital Support to MSMEs" by Dell, highlighting the transformative power of digital tools and solutions for MSME growth and development.

Furthermore, more than 40 MSMEs were recognized and awarded for their remarkable contributions to the country's economy.

World SME Day 2023 continues to be a catalyst for the empowerment and growth of Indian MSMEs, providing them with a platform to exchange ideas, collaborate, and navigate the challenges of the dynamic business landscape.

The list of Awardees:

* World Development Corporation - Leading Company in Corporate Governance

* Buzzplosion.com - South Indian Celebrity Influencer Platform

* HSW Embroidery Machine - Emerging Brand of India

* Springboards Academy - Leading Coaching Institute for Civil Services in India

* Solo - Leading Office Stationery Brand in India

* EventTitans - Leading IT Software Product Company

* InTouch Digital Institute Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Offline Institute in Mumbai for Digital Marketing

* Pooja Chopra, Director of Felix Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Women Entrepreneur of the Year in Footwear Industry

* Innomatics Research Labs - Leading Edtech Company

* Sree Balaji - Most Admired Lifestyle Housing Brand of India

* Bikash Agarwal, Managing Director of Shivohum Group - Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year

* NuWe - Best Startup of the Year in Mother and Child Nutrition

* Sarvesh Agrahari, Director of Cofinex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging Leader in Blockchain Industry

* Break.The.Ice - Best Social Impact Venture (Youth)

* Tuskmelon - Best Digital Marketing Startup of the Year

* SRAF Proteins Pvt. Ltd. - Best Poultry Company of the Year

* Avinash Kumar Jha, Managing Director of Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd. -Travel Expert of the Year

* Deepakraj Murarilal Lala, Founder of Deepak Lala and Company - For Outstanding Contribution and Achievement as a Chartered Accountant for MSMEs

* Jewelove - Best Platinum Jewellery Brand of the Year

* Gajanand Pauva House (Gujarat University Wala) - Fastest Growing Fast Food Chain of India -2023

* Ritul Patwa & Co. - Best CA Firm of the Year

* Kalsekar Mohammad Hussain, General Manager of Digital Marketing at Think First Digital - Leading Digital Marketer of the Year

* Digital Impressions - Best Digital Agency of 2023

* Aayom Corporate Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Best Company in Corporate Solution

* 3SR CONSULTANCY LLP - Global Entrepreneur of The Year in Digital Marketing

* Heylin Spark - Best PR Company of the Year

* Business Value India - Best Company in Creating Value in Business

* Careerhub Edu Services Pvt Ltd - Best Education Consultancy for International Destination

* Contentatia - Best Branding Company of the Year

* Cybercorp Limited - Best IT Security Company of The Year

* Dell - Best Global Brand of the Year

* Designarch - Best Architecture Company

* Dramantram.com - Best Advertising Company in Small Business

* Effulgent Br Resources LLP - Best Company in Technology Recycling

* Evolve Brands Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Brand in SME Space

* Godrej Capital - Best Financial Company for SME Business

* Happy Hotelier Club - Best Hotelier in Small Business Category of The Year

* Khanna Book Publishing Company - Best Book Publishing Company

* MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India - Best Company in Event Management

* Musoke - Women Entrepreneur of the Year

* Physics Mindboggler - Best Startup Company in Innovative Education

* Qadira Hygiene - Best Women Entrepreneur in Hygiene Products

* SEO India Higherup - Best MSME in Digital Marketing

* Seospidy web solution - Best Digital Marketing Company in MSME Sector

* Skillarena - Best Skill Development Platform

