World University of Design Honors Prof. Lalit Kumar Das with the 2024 "Design Guru" Award

New Delhi [India], November 12: World University of Design (WUD), India's first University dedicated to education in the creative domain, has honored Professor Lalit Kumar Das with the prestigious "Design Guru" Award on November 11, 2024, at a glittering ceremony on their campus. Professor LK Das stands out as a pioneering force in industrial design education, renowned for his innovative approaches to inclusive and sustainable design. His leadership in the field has not only shaped the next generation of designers but also underlined the importance of creating products and environments that are accessible and beneficial for all.

This award presented by the World University of Design, marks the occasion of National Design Guru Day, commemorating leaders who have made transformative contributions to design education in India, shaping the future of design and inspiring generations of creative minds. National Design Guru Day, celebrated each year on November 9th, was established to recognize the pioneering generation of design educators who laid the foundation for design education in India. The day these design leaders are honored coincides with the birth anniversary of late Professor MP Ranjan, an influential figure in design thinking and education at the National Institute of Design (NID).

Over the years, World University of Design has honored distinguished leaders with the "Design Guru" Award, including Prof. A G Krishna Menon, Prof. Iftikar Mulk Chishti, Rajeev Sethi, Prof. Jatin Bhatt, Prof. Archana Shastri and Laila Tyabji.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design (WUD), stated, "Since its inception in 2017, we have made this day an opportunity to celebrate those who have exceptionally impacted the Indian design landscape. It's our privilege to carry forward this legacy by acknowledging a leading design pioneer every year. WUD is thrilled to recognize Professor Das's contributions with the 2024 Design Guru Award, celebrating his commitment to advancing design education and his profound impact on the design community."

The "Design Guru" Award recognized Professor Das's notable contributions to Industrial Design education in India, particularly through his foundational work at IIT Delhi, where he developed a unique curriculum that seamlessly integrates design thinking with industrial expertise. His influence as an educator has left a significant impact on numerous students who have excelled in national and international design competitions and have risen as leaders across India's top design studios.

Prof. Lalit Kumar Das- A pioneering force in industrial design education.

Professor Das's academic journey began with a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur, followed by an M.Tech in Design Engineering from IIT Delhi, and culminated in a Master of Arts in Industrial Design from the prestigious Royal College of Art, London. Spanning across a range of sectors, he has contributed to innovative product design, ergonomic studies for Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad metro systems, and has also made impactful contributions to inclusive design for individuals with disabilities.

As the founding editor of the Design for All India newsletter, Professor Das has championed the cause of accessible and inclusive design. He has also extended his expertise to policy discussions on design and artisan development, promoting meaningful collaboration between the design community and government initiatives. His recent work with distant education programs for artisans in partnership with IGNOU is a testament to his deep commitment to societal impact through design.

Beyond his academic role, Professor Das continues to engage as a Visiting Professor at IIT Bombay, an Advisor at Mahindra University, and an Honorary Faculty member at Delhi Technological University. He is an influential mentor who guides students and young professionals in fields ranging from sustainability and circular economies to frugal design and complex systems.

In addition to his academic and professional achievements, Professor Das has served on juries for major national design awards and contributed as an expert member in various government programs, including the 'Science & Society' and Technopreneur Promotion Programmes of the Department of Science & Technology. His recent TEDx talks on innovation, values, and complex systems highlight his ongoing thought leadership.

The World University of Design sets benchmarks in education by combining academic excellence with extracurricular activities, preparing students for both careers and life. As India's first university focused solely on creative education, WUD offers diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs in design, fashion, communication, visual arts, architecture, and management. Located in Sonipat, Haryana, WUD is dedicated to nurturing creative professionals ready to shape the future.

