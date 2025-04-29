World University of Design to Host ANVESHANA 2025 on Indian Knowledge Systems through Performing Arts

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 29: On the occasion of International Dance Day, the World University of Design (WUD) has announced that it will host ANVESHANA 2025, the 2nd International Conference on Performing Arts, with a special focus on "Indian Knowledge Systems in the Global Context" by School of Performing Arts at WUD. The conference aims to rediscover and recontextualize the traditional wisdom inherent in India's rich performing arts heritage. Bringing together scholars, artists, and practitioners from around the world, the event will explore how these ancient knowledge systems can offer meaningful insights and solutions to contemporary global challenges.

The 2nd edition of ANVESHANA will be held on May 8-9 at Triveni Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi. The registration is now open for academics, performers, students, and cultural enthusiasts. The event comes at a crucial time when indigenous knowledge systems are gaining recognition worldwide for their sustainable approaches to education, wellness, and social harmonyareas where modern societies are seeking alternative paradigms.

"At a time when India is reasserting its intellectual and cultural leadership globally, this conference serves as a vital platform for articulating the sophisticated knowledge systems embedded in our artistic traditions," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design. "By bringing together diverse voicesfrom traditional gurus to contemporary researcherswe're not just preserving heritage but actively demonstrating how these ancient principles can address modern global challenges in education, wellness, and sustainable development," he added.

Since its inaugural edition, the conference has grown considerably, now examining how traditional practices such as the guru-shishya parampara (mentor-disciple tradition), rasa theory (aesthetic emotion), and embodied knowledge transmission can influence modern methods of education, mental health, and social cohesiveness.

Dr. Parul Vats, Dean of the School of Performing Arts, World University of Design, emphasized the transformative potential of India's traditional knowledge, "This conference represents our commitment to positioning Indian performing arts within the framework of knowledge systems rather than mere cultural expressions. We are creating a unique academic space where practice and theory converge, where ancient wisdom meets contemporary challenges, and where performers and scholars can engage in meaningful dialogue across disciplines."

The conference will explore how traditional Indian performing arts address contemporary issues through sessions on music therapy, dance as mindfulness, and the psychological impact of ragas. Topics include gender dynamics in classical forms like Bharatanatyam, the integration of acoustic science in temple architecture, and the role of arts in cognitive and emotional development. Emerging scholars will also highlight the growing significance of Indian performing arts as tools of soft power in global cultural diplomacy.

Twenty curated performances will complement the scholarly presentations, transforming theoretical concepts into lived experience. These demonstrations will showcase how traditional knowledge systems remain dynamic and relevant while addressing contemporary concerns.

The conference will bring together an impressive array of voices, including Dr. Sachidanand Joshi (MS, IGNCA), Shri Prabhat Singh (Theatre & Traditional Arts Connoisseur, Author & Journalist), Sri. Jyothidas Guruvayoor (Ashtapadi Exponent), established performers like Guru Smt. Malti Shyam (Senior Guru, Kathak Kendra, New Delhi) acclaimed dance therapist Shri Tribhuwan Maharaj (Co-founder & Director, KathakNatyam) to name a few, alongside emerging scholars, medical professionals, architects, and educators.

The conference aligns with national initiatives to revitalize India's indigenous knowledge systems and demonstrate their relevance in a rapidly changing world. Discussions emerging from the event are expected to influence cultural policy, educational curricula, and international cultural exchange programs.

