World University of Design's Students Champion Sustainable Fashion at Delhi Times Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], May 31: In a vibrant celebration giving platform to creatives and sustainability, twenty-two talented students from the School of Fashion at World University of Design dazzled audiences at the Delhi Times Fashion Week recently. Held at the prestigious venue, The Grand Vasant Kunj, the event featured renowned designers and fashion labels including the iconic Narendra Kumar from Mumbai. The central theme of WUD's showcase, "Sustainability in Fashion," set the stage for a stunning presentation of upcycled secondhand garments. Embracing this ethos, students infused bold, contrasting colors and creative geometric shapes into their designs. Tasked with minimizing waste, they utilized at least 97 per cent of the chosen garment's materials, aligning with the imperative for sustainable practices in the face of global challenges.

The result was a collection that captivated audiences and demonstrated the students' keen sense of contemporary style. Attendees marveled at the innovative concept & the wear ability of finished garments, and applauded the students' commitment to sustainable yet fashionable attire. Feedback from industry experts and fashion influencers was overwhelmingly positive.

Looking at the overwhelming response, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design (WUD) commented, "I am thrilled to see the participation of 22 of our talented pre-final fashion students in Delhi Times Fashion Week. The showcased collection not only epitomizes creativity but also champions the cause of sustainability. At WUD, we believe in pushing the boundaries of fashion while advocating for responsible practices. Sustainability is an enduring trend. I am sure this initiative by WUD will inspire all fashion institutions to move towards sustainability in the coming days. Our presence here, amidst notable professional designers is inspiring."

The event concluded with resounding applause, marking the students' exceptional achievement under the guidance of Professor Devender Singh Kharb and his team. Speaking on the success of the event, Prof. Kharb highlighted the School of Fashion's reputation for forward-thinking design and sustainability initiatives.

"We were thrilled to present the work of our third-year students. The School of Fashion at WUD has established itself as a pioneering design program, renowned for its focus on sustainability, cutting-edge technologies, and entrepreneurial spirit. Unlike traditional practices seen in other institutions, WUD prioritizes showcasing the innovative creations of our penultimate year students. I am impressed by the students' creations and look forward to witnessing the fashion landscape evolve with sustainability at its core," remarked Prof. Devender Singh Kharb, Dean, School of Fashion, World University of Design (WUD).

The event concluded with enthusiastic applause, marking the students' exceptional achievement. They not only met but exceeded expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the Delhi Times Fashion Week. Their use of sustainable fashion in smart casuals and the breathtaking graduation collection demonstrated their potential for greatness in the ever-evolving world of fashion. This highlights the importance of sustainability and upcycling as norms in the fashion industry to combat climate change in the upcoming years.

The World University of Design (WUD), founded in 2018, is a prominent institution located in Sonipat, Haryana. It is among India's leading emerging universities, holding a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating in Design education and an A+ Grade in Outcome-Based Education by World Institutional Ranking. Dedicated to creative education, WUD has the largest portfolio of design courses in India. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in fields like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Management.

Committed to sustainability and making a positive global impact, WUD fosters a dynamic learning environment that promotes hands-on education, fostering student excellence with state-of-the-art facilities and numerous award-winning projects. The university prioritizes research and innovation and has established international collaborations and exchange programs to provide students with a global perspective. With a focus on industry partnerships, internships, and industry-relevant faculty, WUD prepares students for successful careers in the design industry, aiming to become a center of excellence in creative education in India.

