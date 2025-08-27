World Water Week Celebration at Smriddh Kisan Wal Farmer Producer Company Limited, Behror

BusinessWire India

Behror (Rajasthan) [India], August 27: ISAP India Foundation organized a World Water Week celebration on 26th August 2025 at Smriddh Kisan Wal Farmer Producer Company Limited, Behror, Rajasthan under Project Pragati supported by Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF).

The event aimed to create awareness on the significance of water in agriculture and the urgent need for its conservation, witnessing the participation of 58 farmers along with experts, PRI representatives, and ISAP officials.

The program commenced with Mr. Gaurav Vats (Director - Agriculture Services, ISAP), who highlighted the FPO's key initiatives including bakery-made cookies, pickle production, mustard oil processing, spice production, and upcoming ventures like the Custom Hiring Center (CHC) and mushroom cultivation. He also introduced Aravalli's Pride, an upcoming e-commerce platform to help the FPO market and sell its products.

The project aims to build sustainable farmer enterprises through the FPO which are competitive in today's market. The FPO has been supported through modern infrastructure for processing and value addition. The various products like millet based bakery products, pickles, dairy products including ghee, mustard oil, mushroom based products have been supported through technical knowledge, collective branding under Aravalli Pride and B2B and B2C marketing support. A mobile application for sale of products as well as agriculture inputs has also been developed under the project.

Dr K .Ram Assistant Agriculture Officer (Department of Agriculture), addressed the gathering on the critical issue of declining groundwater levels and their impact on crops, while also encouraging farmers to benefit from government schemes.

Mr. Jitender Gujarati (Unit Head, PRI Behror), Ms. Pallavi Bhatia (Regional HR Head), Mr. Vineet Kumar Tripathi, Regional EHSS Manager, and other senior team members attended the event from PRI. Mr. Vineet Kumar Tripathi emphasized collective action and the need for optimum utilization of water resources. He highlighted how coordinated efforts at the community level can significantly reduce wastage and ensure equitable access. He further urged farmers to adopt water-saving techniques and sustainable practices to secure long-term agricultural productivity.

Adding technical insights, Mr. Arun Chaba (Mushroom Expert, ISAP) shared his journey from the IT sector to agriculture and elaborated on the medicinal value of mushrooms, the use of compost residue as organic manure, and practical guidance on setting up mushroom units.

The event also saw contributions from Ms. Shivani Negi (Project Officer, ISAP) who convened the program, Mr. Amit Vikram Singh (District Coordinator, ISAP) who spoke about the progress of the FPO, and Mr. Yogendra Rawat (Chartered Accountant, ISAP) who guided farmers on FPO compliances and governance requirements.

