Worldline and Mypinpad Join Forces to Expand Access to Secure, Mobile-First Payments Across South Asia

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, has partnered with Mypinpad, a global innovator in card acceptance and authentication software, to fast-track the adoption of secure, software-based payments across South Asiawhere mobile-first solutions are essential for scale and inclusion.

By integrating Mypinpad's PCI MPoC and scheme-certified SoftPOS solution, Worldline will enable contactless payments acceptance on Android devicessupporting Visa, Mastercard, and RuPaywithout extra hardware. The solution is designed to scale across South Asia, targeting markets with high Android smartphone use but limited access to traditional payments infrastructure.

The joint initiative aims to significantly expand SoftPOS adoption in the region by removing cost and complexity barriers for businesses of all sizes. It also sets the foundation for a broader roadmap of advanced use cases that leverage not only merchants' but also consumers' devices, including Tap to Add, Tap to Pay on Own Device and Tap to Verify, which allow consumers to securely provision cards, verify credentials, or payall through their own mobile devices.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline India, said, "By integrating Mypinpad's SoftPOS solution, we're empowering merchants with a secure, cost-effective, and frictionless way to accept card payments directly on Android devices. This innovation not only boosts scalability but also reinforces our commitment to delivering future-ready digital payment solutions that align with evolving market needs and regulatory frameworks."

Barry Levett, Chief Executive Officer, Mypinpad, said, "This collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between our two companies and reflects a shared goal to expand financial inclusion and accelerate market access. Worldline's brand, market access, and regulatory trust enable rapid rollout of our mobile-first technology in key markets where they already operate."

By putting intuitive, secure, compliant, and affordable payment tools in the hands of merchants and consumers, Worldline and Mypinpad are helping shape a more inclusive, secure, and connected future of commerce.

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

In India, Worldline is a leading Omnichannel payments technology player building a robust payment ecosystem for over 26 years. Worldline is the preferred partner for over 30 leading public and private sector banks, leading sectors like NBFCs, insurance companies, e-commerce businesses, startups, retail brands, hotel chains and many more. www.worldline.com/india

Mypinpad is a UK-headquartered B2B SaaS business with customers and employees in over 20 countries. Mypinpad strives to be the solution of choice for money on the move making mobile transactions safe, easy and enjoyable. Its certified and patented technology is built on cloud-based open systems designed to be bank-grade secure and ready to scale, providing customers with the tools to grow and future-proof its business. By working together with partners, Mypinpad aims to drive financial inclusion for the benefit of millions globally.

To find out more, visit its website: www.mypinpad.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor