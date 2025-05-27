Worldline gets RBI nod to facilitate cross-border online transactions for import-export

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Digital payments firm Worldline ePayments India Private Limited on Tuesday announced that it has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator - Cross-Border.

According to a statement from its parent firm Worldline India, this authorisation enables Worldline ePayments India to facilitate cross-border online transactions for the import and export of goods and services.

Worldline ePayments India received the official communication from the RBI on May 21, 2025.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer - India, Worldline, said, "We've been present in the Indian market for over two decades and have established a leadership position across sectors. We serve merchants in diverse segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, Utilities, Education, Travel, and Hospitality."

"This authorisation from the RBI is a strong endorsement of our unwavering commitment to the Indian market. It reaffirms our focus on regulatory compliance and underscores the importance of a secure and well-regulated payments ecosystem," added Ramesh Narasimhan.

In addition to the newly granted Payment Aggregator - Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence, the company statement said Worldline ePayments India is also authorised to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA), Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU), enabling digital payments for domestic merchants across the country.

In India, Worldline is a leading omnichannel payments technology player building a robust payment ecosystem for over 26 years.

Worldline said it is the preferred partner for over 30 leading public and private sector banks, leading sectors like NBFCs, insurance companies, e-commerce businesses, startups, retail brands, hotel chains among others.

