World's 1st ever Future Tech & Lifestyle Brand, unn.space commands a valuation of Rs 80 crores with its investors

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Driven by a powerful vision of catering exclusively to young science and tech enthusiasts, the brand officially launched its full-scale operations in February 2023. This milestone followed eight months of intensive work on consumer insights, product development, validation, and brand strategy.

For the brand (www.unn.space), the initial investment of USD 250,000 is being disbursed in milestone-based tranches, with an initial focus on distribution expansion followed by the launch of new categories. The brand distinguished itself to investors with its unique concept, the rigour for brand and consumer work delivering industry defyingly low cost of consumer acquisition and engagement; building a path for higher profitability in this era where otherwise many start-ups are drawing extreme red bottom-lines.

A strong pillar of the business, the Founder & CEO, Urshita Nema is a recognized leader from the FMCG and Telecom industry. With 15 years of experience, she has driven remarkable business objectives for brands like Idea Cellular and Godrej HIT. As a Marketing Head, she has also led iconic brands like Cinthol with a turnover of over Rs 1000 crores.

Urshita stated, "A leader with a long-term vision and a strong command over driving large businesses would focus on generating Consumer Value. It's a tougher path than simply spending heavily on media, but it ensures faster profitability and better returns for investors." Rather than having thousands of listings, the brand sets itself apart by investing in unique designer products and curated collections. Rooted in its large corporate DNA, the business adheres to strict quality and ethical guidelines.

Organizational leaders further credit their team for their commitment for the brand's stance of going extra miles to make its audience stand out from the crowd with unn.space's unique curated offerings. Additionally, the brand enjoys a strong global appeal, making its future scale-up plans promising. The brand has reached over 2.5 mn consumers with various platforms including Instagram https://www.instagram.com/unn.space/

As an advice to budding startups, the CEO, Urshita Nema mentioned, "Many people will tell you why things won't happen. At that point, focus on your vision, passion, and commitment to know that they will."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor