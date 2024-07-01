World's first AI-only higher education institute, Saras, announces its launch in India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will generate nearly 97 million jobs by 2025 and contribute an astonishing USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. According to the Wall Street Journal, there is a global shortage of AI talent and companies are paying million dollar packages and much higher salaries than IT engineers to AI-skilled professionals.

To bridge the gap and nurture top AI talent in the world, Saras AI Institute is set to launch an AI-exclusive, fully-online higher education institute. With its launch in India, Saras is offering a unique opportunity for Indian students to gain the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly growing field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"We are thrilled to bring Saras AI Institute to India, a nation brimming with talented individuals who are passionate about making a difference," says Anil Singh, Founder and President of Saras AI Institute. "As a student-centric institute, we aim to help students secure well paying AI jobs and become compassionate and responsible leaders of tomorrow."

A US-based, state-approved degree granting institution, Saras is offering degree programs for students worldwide starting this year. This marks a significant milestone as Saras becomes the world's first AI-exclusive, higher education institute.

Notably, Saras has already established its presence in more than 25 prestigious engineering institutes across India, including IITs, NITs, BITS, and others, through its student-led 'Saras AI Club' initiative. These AI communities host expert sessions, workshops, and hackathons focused on AI, empowering students to learn by building real-world projects. Additionally, club members enjoy exclusive access to workshops on well-being and soft skills development.

Founded by Anil Singh, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience, Saras AI Institute draws on Singh's vast expertise in organizational leadership. Anil Singh previously founded and led Hanu, a Microsoft Cloud Services company, for 15 years before its successful acquisition by Insight. With degrees from NYU and IIT, Singh brings a deep understanding of both technology and education to this new venture.

Saras aims to nurture the top 1 per cent AI leaders in the world with its unique approach:

Innovative Curriculum with Specialized Tracks

Saras AI Institute's role-based curriculum (which stays always-updated with its proprietary change management framework) is designed to ensure students become top AI professionals, fully prepared for the demands of their chosen careers. Students can choose from three specialized tracks:

* AI/ML Engineer

* GenAI Engineer

* Data Scientist

Unlike traditional institutions, Saras AI Institute employs AI professionals as educators, providing students with practical insights and hands-on experience from industry experts.

Personalized Success Coaching

A unique feature of Saras AI Institute is its 1:1 success coaching, which supports students throughout their academic journey. Each student is paired with a dedicated coach who helps them overcome challenges, develop a growth mindset, and achieve their personal and professional goals.

Global Learning Community and Practical Experience

Saras AI Institute offers a global classroom experience, allowing students to interact and learn with peers from around the world. The curriculum blends technical skills with essential human skills, fostering the development of responsible and compassionate leaders. The institute emphasizes practical learning through real-world projects, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience and are job-ready upon graduation.

Programs Offered

Associate of Science in AI: A comprehensive 2-year program that provides foundational AI knowledge and skills.

Bachelor of Science in AI: An in-depth 4-year program that equips students with advanced AI competencies.

For more information about Saras AI Institute and its innovative programs, please visit www.sarasai.org.

About Saras AI Institute

Saras AI Institute is the world's first, US-based, fully online, state-approved degree granting institution focused exclusively on AI education. With a mission to transform lives through quality education, Saras offers role-based curriculum, industry expert educators, a global community of peers, 1:1 coaching, and a focus on both AI and human skills development. Saras graduates are prepared to become compassionate and responsible leaders ready to make the world a better place.

For more information about Saras AI Institute and its innovative programs, please visit www.sarasai.org/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor