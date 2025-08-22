World’s First: Coco-Jumbo “Feni Liqueur” Wins Gold Medal at USA Competition

Goa [India], August 22:The USA Spirits Ratings is the only Spirits Competition in USA that is focused on independents, regional and national players. It is designed to recognize and reward spirits that are not only high in quality but also deliver value and packaging that appeal to global consumers.

Coco-Jumbo World's First Feni Liqueur bags Gold Medal at 2025 USA Spirits ratings is a milestone indeed.

Coco-Jumbo Coconut Liqueur from over 250-Awards winning Luxury Spirits conglomerate–Cheers group valued at ₹ 950 crores is a terrifically tropical choice. Carefully crafted coconut flavours are blended to create a deliciously smooth liqueur infused with Goa's famous Heritage Feni.

Coco-Jumbo Coconut liqueur celebrates the beautifully tropical union of Goa's 500-year-old heritage spirit Cashew Feni and coconut. The full-bodied coconut liqueur forms the perfect counterbalance for the sweet, creamy coconut, making any cocktail taste like a little piece of Goan tropical paradise.

“We are honored to receive Gold Medal and thank the jury. If you're a big fan of ingredients that can do ‘double duty', why add just sweetener when you can add Coco-Jumbo Coconut liqueur that gives sweetness as well pure depth of coconut flavor” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group who mastered Business Management from Cambridge University UK.

One ray of light–discover Coco-Jumbo coconut liqueur as a flavor combination, which is incredibly special celebration. Coconut liqueur is versatile in mixology. Popular cocktails include the Coconut Margarita, the Pina Colada, and the Coconut Mojito. Its sweet, creamy flavor pairs well with citrus and tropical fruits, adding depth to these drinks.

“We are proud to receive Gold Medal for Goa’s Heritage Feni Liqueur. Coco-Jumbo coconut liqueur captures the essence of tropical paradise with its rich and creamy coconut flavour. It is crafted with the finest coconut extracts, offering a smooth and indulgent taste experience reminiscent of Goa's sunny beaches and exotic cocktails” says Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers group and the World's first alco-bev marketing Doctorate.

The Coco-Jumbo nurtured in Goa’s coconut rich and humid conditions lend a flavour profile that is unmistakably Indian yet universally appealing and this is a proof that when crafted with heart and heritage, India’s best belongs everywhere.

Coco-Jumbo premium coconut liqueur offers a more nuanced flavor profile, ideal for connoisseurs seeking depth and authenticity in their cocktails. It is an affordable luxury priced ₹825 in Goa, for a 750ml ‘super paint-crafted bottle’ with international look often reflects the quality of ingredients and the meticulous production process–that has just 21 percent alcohol strength.

