World's First Eight Dimensional Holistic Wellness Retreat Successfully conducted by Dr Prem at Jungle Mahal, Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 14: What happens when wellness transcends therapy and evolves into a life-changing blueprint? From May 1 to 6, 2025, Dr Prem's Wellness Retreat and Masterclass at Jungle Mahal set a new global benchmark by delivering the world's first 8-dimensional wellness experience - an immersive journey of learning, healing, and self-discovery. Designed as a model for total well-being, the retreat seamlessly integrated all eight dimensions of wellness - physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, occupational, environmental, and financial - into every session, space, and interaction.

An Elite Global Gathering for Transformational Wellness

The retreat hosted selective guests and professionals, doctors, therapists, and conscious wellness seekers from 8 countries, including India, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Denmark, and Nepal. Expert perspectives from two Ayurveda doctors, a renowned yoga guru, a psychologist, and an environmental professor subtly deepened the retreat's holistic framework without overtaking its core experience.

Each participant engaged in a program crafted to integrate the 8 Dimensions of Wellness - physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, occupational, environmental, and financial.

The program earned a remarkable 9.7/10 participant rating, praised for its rare blend of structure, soul, and cultural richness.

Jungle Mahal: Nepal's Sanctuary for Holistic Healing

Located at the outskirts of Kathmandu in the spiritually vibrant village, Jungle Mahal Wellness Resort provided the ideal setting for this Ayurveda retreat in Nepal. Surrounded by mountains, forests, and sacred terrain, the space facilitated deep spiritual travel and environmental healing, key pillars of holistic healing and conscious well-being.

Activities Anchored in the 8 Dimensions of Wellness

Over the 6 days of retreat, each experience was designed to stimulate specific wellness dimensions while creating an interconnected, personal transformation:

-Sunrise Chaitanya & Mindfulness Practices (Physical * Spiritual * Environmental):

Dawn meditations realigned circadian rhythms and inner stillness with natural surroundings.

-Yoga (Physical * Emotional * Social): Daily yoga deepened vitality, while laughter yoga sessions fostered release and bonding.

-Sound & Soul Healing (Emotional * Spiritual * Intellectual): Sonic therapy triggered cathartic emotional release and energetic clarity.

-Dr Prem's Masterclass - "Live Well, Lead Well" (Intellectual * Occupational * Financial): Focused on holistic lifestyle leadership through practical, cross-dimensional frameworks.

-Ayurvedic Consultations & Therapies (Physical * Emotional * Spiritual)

The Ayurveda doctors offered tailored Prukruti & dosha-based Ayurvedic analysis with a range of treatments including abhyanga, shirodhara, and swedana for detox, rejuvenation, and balance.

-Satvik Cooking Experience (Environmental * Occupational * Intellectual)

Participants engaged in preparing plant-based Satvik meals, rooted in Vedic healing principles and guided by themes of sustainability and mindful nutrition.

-Forest Bathing & Outdoor Mountain Sessions (Environmental * Intellectual * Physical)

Immersive walks and workshops in nature's lap cultivated mindfulness and inner reflection.

-Mountain and Forest Trek (Social * Emotional * Intellectual)

A sudden rain and hailstorm turned a challenge into a connection, fostering teamwork, laughter, and resilience.

-Fireside Emotional Release Chats (Emotional * Social * Spiritual)

Evening storytelling nurtured openness, trust, and shared healing.

-Cultural & Spiritual Immersion (Spiritual * Social)

Visits to Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, and local artisan villages enriched the experience of spiritual travel in Nepal.

-Engaging Games & Group Activities (Social * Emotional * Occupational)

Group exercises promoted play, interaction, and community bonding. The highlight was a Yoga dance performance by a team of young Ayurvedic professionals.

Guest Reflections

Participants shared powerful testimonials reflecting the depth of their transformation:

"This retreat was not just a break - it was a breakthrough," shared Madi from Tajikistan.

"The energy at Jungle Mahal was indescribable. I felt seen, healed, and guided every step of the way," added Ranga Soysa from Srilanka

'The location of retreat was simply awesome, there are several activities in which you go into the jungle and explore, as well as massages and so on." - Metin A from Denmark

Dr Prem's Wellness Leadership

Dr Prem Jagyasi is a globally respected wellness expert, consultant, and award-winning speaker with over 25 years of experience and a professional footprint across 78 countries. He is a leading voice in wellness tourism, Ayurveda-inspired retreat planning, and holistic resort development. His retreats bring together global experts to share practical insights on healing, leadership, and conscious living, all woven into a thoughtfully designed and transformative experience.

What's Next: Dr Prem's Wellness Retreat Returns to Jungle Mahal | July 9-14, 2025, and more places

Building on the success of the pioneering edition, Dr Prem's Wellness Retreat in Jungle Mahal returns from July 9-14, 2025, promising a deeper, more expansive journey. This upcoming retreat will feature advanced wellness teachings, richer cultural immersion, and intensified healing experiences designed to elevate every dimension of well-being.

Visit https://drprem.com/wellnessretreat and https://instagram.com/drpremj to read more about the wellness retreat and Dr Prem's work. Connect with us to ask for an invitation for future retreat.

Wellness resorts and organizations worldwide can explore hosting future retreats in collaboration with Dr Prem.

Press & Collaboration Contact

Nandini Moulik

nandini@drprem.com

+91 84528 59800

drprem.com/wellnessretreat

