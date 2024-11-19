Worlds First Pipe Fashion Show by Miss India Models for Huliot India Pipes Promoting Sustainable Pipes in India

New Delhi [India], November 19: Huliot India Pipes & Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd curated the World's First Pipe Fashion show to showcase its range of green sustainable pipes.

Miki Kedem, CEO, Huliot India Pipes said, “We participate in various exhibitions across the country throughout the year since the last decade. This year we wanted to create history and a new kind of atmosphere around our pipes at Acetech Mumbai which is India's largest architecture & construction exhibition. The pipe fashion show was a grand success as Architects, Interior Designers, Developers, MEP consultants were amazed at the concept and execution of our show & Huliot India was the most talked brand at the expo. Huliot India celebrates 10 years in India. Our brand stands for Excellence in Innovation, Design & Sustainability. Our pipes are 3 layered which are leakproof, lightweight, resistant to UV rays & harsh chemicals. My vision since the last decade was to transform the Indian real estate industry to start using green sustainable products in their residential and commercial projects. I can confidently say I see that the market shifting from using CPVC to polypropylene pipes of Huliot India as we are making a difference to the environment. We have supplied our pipes to Top 100 Developers across the country. I'm grateful and thankful to my colleagues at Team Huliot, Distributors and retailers who have toiled hard in the last few years to capture a large market share in the piping industry. Today we are the Emerging Pipe Brand in India. “

Roshan Roddrigues, Founder, Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd who conceptualised and choreographed the fashion show said, “We selected Miss India Models from each state Huliot has a huge market presence to represent its pan India footprint. The show had 5 sequences each showcasing 1 range of pipes & fittings. Huliot India displayed its entire range like Ultra Silent, HT Pro, Green PPR, Red Fire and Stainless-Steel pipes which were complimented on stage by stunning models like Apeksha Ashok Shetty – Miss Karnataka, Vaishnavi Sharma -Miss Rajasthan, Victoria Fernandez – Miss Goa, Supriya Dahiya – Miss Haryana, Sarannya Sharma – Miss Delhi and Ushtu Chiber from Chandigarh. What was also unique is that the stage backdrop was made of Huliot India pipes cut in a design which was inspired from its philosophy of sustainability. This same backdrop will be reused across the country for all events of Huliot India. At the show guests were served food and drinks in recycled cups, cutlery and crockery. The serving trays were made of pure wood. To decor had live green chicku trees placed around with sofas made of wood. Team Huliot wore customised design T shirts made from Recycled Plastic. This made the concept of hosting sustainable fashion show event a grand success.

“Sheena Chabbria, Interior Designer – Sheena Inc designed the Huliot Art Lounge said, “Miki Kedem is a Visionary Leader and I am grateful for his invitation to design the Huliot India Art Lounge. We used pipes with lights as art installations and part of decor which mesmerises guests of the as you entered the lounge. Designing for Huliot India was exhilarating, challenging and rewarding once it all came together. The reaction from visitors was overwhelming and satisfying.”

