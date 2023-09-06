World's Grandest Journalism Prize Carrying Rs 14 lakh Prize Money

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Nominations have opened for the grandest Prize in Journalism in the world carrying a prize purse of INR 14 lakh. The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani. It is fitting that a pre-eminent global award in the field of service that promotes democracy, public good, information, and transparency should be conferred in the memory of a legendary humanist who was a pillar of jurisprudence, governance & democracy.

The Jury for the Awards includes Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Former Chief Justice of India (Jury Chair), Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dy. Chairperson, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon, Prof Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, The Sunday Guardian, Raghu Rai, Photographer, Shekhar Mehta, Former President, Rotary International, Kalyani Shankar, Senior Journalist and Atul Kasbekar, Photographer.

The Awards Ceremony will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi on September 15, 2023. The Award is open to individuals and organisations under the following categories:

Category 1 - The Jethmalani Prize for Journalism in Service to Humanity

With Gold Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 14,00,000 ($ 17,000)

To be awarded for ‘rare and noble contribution for the promotion of democracy, good governance in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum’ – one world, one family’.

Category 2 – The Jethmalani Prize for Legal Journalism

With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)

For the most effective use of mass media to disseminate accurate information in public interest of legal proceedings, judgements & legislations.

Category 3 – The Jethmalani Prize for Empowerment

With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)

For the most effective promotion of gender empowerment, social upliftment of tribals and marginalised groups.

For Nominations & Details: www.willofsteel.org

India is the world’s most populous country, the largest democracy, home to the largest circulated newspapers and the largest number of news channels. Hence, the grandest prize in the field of journalism should have a natural global home in India. Beginning with India, the award will evolve to recognise public service in journalism worldwide.

Deadline for submission of nominations is 10th September 2023.

