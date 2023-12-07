World's Highest Enduro Mountain Biking Race Takes Place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 7: Far from the busy streets and bustling cities is a land perched high up in the Himalayan ranges, a land filled with history and a rich culture. A land that boasts of the 2nd largest monastery in the whole of Asia and a land that witnessed the brutality of war during the 1962 Indo Sino war, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh has become a hot tourist spot and attracts more tourists then it had in the last 10 years.

Apart from conventional tourism, Tawang has also been witnessing an influx of adrenaline junkies since the inception of a Mountain Biking event called Monduro which literally means Enduro in the land of the Monpas from the year 2021. Monduro 3.0 was the third edition of the race after the event was also declared as an annual govt calendar event by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. The event has witnessed an steady growth of participants both from the country and abroad. The credit goes to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu for his support and positive approach toward promoting sports in the whole state, the credit also goes to Hon'ble MLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi for all the support since the very first edition of the race.

The Theme for this year's edition was "Ghost of the Mountain" which refers to the Snow Leopard as this elusive beast was spotted in the higher reaches of Tawang and also close to the areas of the event. The message of co-existence and the importance of conserving this endangered species was also shared with the riders.

Monduro is an exciting and thrilling mountain biking event that takes place in the picturesque region of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. This six-day event brings together mountain biking enthusiasts from all over the country to showcase their skills, endurance, and passion for this exhilarating sport.

The event offers participants an unforgettable experience, combining the adrenaline rush of mountain biking with the breathtaking beauty of the Tawang landscape. With its rugged terrains, challenging trails, and unmatched natural beauty, Tawang provides the perfect backdrop for this exciting event.

Participants in the Monduro get to test their limits while traversing a variety of terrains, including steep slopes, rocky paths, and winding trails. The event featured 1 day XCO and 2 days 10 stages of Enduro race with different levels of difficulty, catering to the riders of all skill levels. It is an opportunity for participants to push themselves to new heights and showcase their skills in a competitive yet supportive environment.

This event not only offers an incredible mountain biking experience but also allows participants to immerse themselves in the local culture and traditions of Tawang. Participants get the chance to interact with the local community, taste traditional cuisine, and witness the rich heritage of the region.

Safety is a top priority during the Monduro event. Organizers ensure that all participants have access to medical support, safety gear, and experienced guides who are well-versed with the trails. This ensures that riders can focus on enjoying the event and pushing their limits without worrying about their well-being.

The Monduro event also aims to promote eco-friendly practices and raise awareness about the importance of preserving the natural environment. Participants are encouraged to ride responsibly, respect the surroundings, and leave no trace behind.

Overall, Monduro is a thrilling mountain biking event that combines adventure, competition, and the beauty of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Whether you're a seasoned mountain biker or a passionate enthusiast looking to challenge yourself, this event offers an unforgettable experience in one of India's most breathtaking locations.

Results:-

XCO

1st SHIVEN (Himachal Pradesh)

2nd RONEL (Manipur)

3rd THOKMACHEN (Manipur)

ENDURO

HARD TAIL CATEGORY

1ST RIDOR (Meghalaya)

2ND ALDON (Meghalaya)

3RD LAMPHANG (Meghalaya)

FULL SUSPENSION CATEGORY

1ST RAJESH MAGAR (Nepal)

2ND RAMA AT PRATAMA (Indonesia)

3RD CHRISTOPHER KEELING (Great Britain)

