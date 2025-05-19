Worlds Largest Rigid Plastics Summit Highlights Growth in Injection Blow Moulding PET and Recycling

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: ElitePlus++ Business Services is set to host the Worlds' Largest Rigid Plastics Packaging Business Summit & Exhibition – the milestone 10th Edition of the Injection, Blow Moulding, PET & Recycling International Business Summit & Exhibition – 2025, is scheduled for 12th – 13th June 2025, supported by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, Asia's largest convention centre.

The momentum is gaining pace, and we now anticipate over 900 industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to gather for this landmark edition.

This landmark gathering will bring together Key Players:

Key players from Policymakers, MoEF &CC and FSSAI | Plastic Raw Material Manufacturers | Machinery Manufacturers & Mould Makers Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding, and PET Converters | Recycling Industry Leaders & Solution Providers | Global Brands Owners | Industry Supply Chain Participants | Product Design Experts | Additives & Masterbatch Providers | Channel Partners | Traders and Indenters | Consultants | Institutions | Industry Associations & Media | OEMs | End-Users all will gather under one roof.

Riding the Wave of Global Realignments. With the theme “Rise Rise Rise – Indian Rigid Plastics Industry – Accelerated Growth for Injection, Blow Moulding, PET, and Recycling Sectors”, the 10th IM, BM, PET & Recycling Summit – 2025 will spotlight India's strategic positioning amidst Global trade realignments.

The 10th edition agenda is curated to include the topics of relevance to the present-day context. The attendees will get an in-depth view of the following:

Keynote Addresses & Business Sessions by Eminent Business Leaders

Trends in Polyolefins for Sustainable Moulding

Innovations in Plastics Injection Moulding Applications

Technological Advances Driving Injection Moulds & Machinery

Mobility, White Goods & Packaging

Plastic Recycling and Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for the Moulding Industry

PET – Perspective of Brand Owner

Innovations and Emerging Technologies in Rigid Packaging

Polyolefins & PET – Sustainability and Circularity

Blow Moulding – Packaging: Perspective from Brand Owner & Converter

In addition, four high-impact Panel Discussions where Panellists are selected by industry leaders

Panel Discussions

Brand Owners' Perspective: Opportunities for India Amidst Global Realignment The Sustainability vs. Price Dilemma – A Practical Industry Perspective PET Collection & Recycling Business – Challenges & Mantras for Success Recycling Technologies, Circular Economy Approaches, and the Role of Recycling in Sustainable Development

This 10th edition of the Summit is taking place at a time when a New World Economic Order is in the process of getting established. This edition will address many multiple first-time challenges being faced by the industry and is not to be missed. The New World Economic Order is an opportunity for India to strengthen its foothold in the international markets, as India is not confronting the USA, and many export markets are getting vacated due to tariff wars. This edition will especially broaden the delegates' horizons to spot new opportunities.

We have a lineup of eminent keynote speakers, industry experts, logistics chain experts, recyclers, policy makers, etc. to help each other navigate this turbulent and uncertain time. This is the time to learn from others as well as share your own experience during various Networking opportunities that this Summit provides to the attendees

Nidhi Verma, Founder and Managing Director, ElitePlus++ Business Services —the organiser of this Global Business Summit and Expo—stated,

“This Summit is a one-of-a-kind Global platform that brings together leaders from the entire Rigid Plastics Value Chain under one roof for two days. It fosters discussions on growth, emerging opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and the cultivation of new business relationships. The IM, BM, PET & Recycling Business Summit & Exhibition plays a pivotal role in reinforcing India’s position as the preferred destination for Rigid Plastics Solutions.”

Join us for a Transformative Experience.

Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their participation in advance.

Opportunity to Choose Your Focus Or Attend Both Days for Maximum Benefit

(Recommended by ElitePlus++)

Day 1: Innovation in Injection Moulding – Green & Sustainable Processes

Day 2: Advances in Blow Moulding & PET Technologies – Eco-Driven Technologies & Circular Solutions

Attending both days is highly recommended to gain a comprehensive perspective on advancements, innovations, and industry shifts across the entire rigid plastics value chain.

Register Now:

https://eliteplus.co.in/evt/reg/register.php?evtcode=imb25

For delegate registration and partnership enquiries, please contact:

+91 9619634690 | delegate@eliteplus.co.in | partner.support@eliteplus.co.in

Stay Connected: For industry insights, follow ‘Insights with Nidhi Verma’ on YouTube, featuring discussions with over 125 industry experts.

Join us at the 10th IM, BM, PET, & Recycling Summit – 2025 – Where the Future of Rigid Plastics Takes Shape.

