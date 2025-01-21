WorldTour Launches to Transform Travel with Curated and Unique Adventures

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21: WorldTour, a travel company founded by Kunal Agarwal, is all set to redefine how travellers explore the world. Based in Guwahati, the company aims to offer unique and transformative travel experiences to a global audience. With plans to expand its destination portfolio and provide travellers with in-depth, enriching journeys, WorldTour is determined to make a mark in the travel industry.

WorldTour's mission is to offer travellers a seamless and unforgettable experience, combining both popular destinations and off-the-beaten-path locations. The company's philosophy is rooted in the idea of embracing the outdoors and experiencing the world in a way that is authentic and enriching.

Kunal Agarwal, the founder of WorldTour and an IIT Bombay graduate with a background in Electrical Engineering, previously worked in the oil and gas industry across various international locations. His career in offshore operations off the coast of Gujarat, upstream projects in Brisbane, and production engineering in the UK gave him the opportunity to travel extensively.

However, it was during a trek to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal, which eventually turned into a year-long solo backpacking adventure across India, that Kunal discovered his true passion for travel. With no reels or travel vlogs prevalent at the time, Kunal wrote a personal blog detailing his journey, a practice that later inspired him to launch WorldTour.

The company stands out for its unique approach to travel, with a commitment to deep research and first-hand experiences and every trip is carefully planned to meet the client's expectations.

What sets WorldTour apart is its focus on creating transformative travel experiences that not only allow travellers to see new places but also connect deeply with them. WorldTour's offerings span destinations like Bhutan, Indonesia, Thailand, Georgia, Morocco, Jordan, Taiwan, and beyond, each providing unique and unforgettable experiences.

Further, The WorldTour website has an interactive world map, that allows users to click on any country and learn something interesting about that destination. This feature showcases the company's commitment to educating travellers and inspiring them to venture beyond traditional travel destinations and explore the world in a more meaningful way.

Looking ahead, WorldTour has ambitious plans to expand its reach and introduce even more diverse destinations. The company is in the process of adding popular destinations like South Africa, Namibia, and Japan, with an emphasis on promoting African wildlife destinations.

Kunal's passion for nature and wildlife will be a key focus as the company aims to offer exclusive tours to some of the most extraordinary ecosystems in the world. Additionally, WorldTour hopes to include Christian pilgrimage tours to the Holy Land once global circumstances improve.

As the company continues to grow, WorldTour is committed to building a reputation for delivering expert, reliable, and customer-centric travel services. With a small, dedicated team, WorldTour strives to provide exceptional travel experiences for both international and domestic travellers.

To learn more about WorldTour and explore the world like never before, visit world-tour.in, in.linkedin.com/in/kunal1123

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor