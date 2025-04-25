WOT Awards 2025 At Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon, Honor Women Who Lead With Purpose And Break Barriers

New Delhi [India], April 24: The WOT Awards 2025, the flagship celebration of global female achievement and leadership took over the iconic Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon on April 23, 2025 for an elegant sit-down dinner to acknowledge leading women in the industry. Spearheaded by Shalini Arora Kochhar (Founder- Women on Top), Ashish Dev Kapur (Director- WOT Awards), and Upasana Bora (Strategic Advisor- WOT Awards), the event served an unforgettable evening of recognition, storytelling, and collective action — under the theme “Accelerate Action.”

WOT honoured voices like Padma Shri & Arjuna Award Winner Deepa Malik, Dr. Vibha Dhawan (Director General of TERI), Radhika Bharat Ram and Vasvi Bharat Ram (Joint Vice Chairpersons of The Shri Ram Schools in Delhi NCR), Priyanka Gill to name a few and a legacy like PV Sindhu, Princess Diya Kumari, and global icons including Kelly Rutherford, Kiera Chaplin, and Helga Piaget, Women on Top continues to set the benchmark in celebrating and felicitating women driving change across industries and borders, women achievers from all walks of life were felicitated followed by a unique and spectacular ramp show with 20 of India's influential CEOs, unicorn founders, and cultural icons alongside WOT awardees — spotlighting male allyship and solidarity with the movement for unity in diversity.

The WOT Awards 2025 awardees included:

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi – Artist & Activist



Bhavna Singh – Image Coach



Deepa Malik – Paralympic Medallist



Deeksha Mishra – Lifestyle & Wellness Creator



Dr. Vibha Dhawan – Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)



Gargi Rawat – Senior Journalist, NDTV



Gunjan Grover – Finance



Kanika Tekriwal – CEO, JetSetGo



Liza Varma – Fashion & Event Curator



Meetu Puri – President, Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs



Radhika Bhalla – Editor Content Director at The Word Magazine



Radhika Bharat Ram – Founder & Chairperson, KARM



Ritika Jatin Ahuja – COO, Big Boy Toyz



Shivani Malik – Co-founder, Da Milano



Shwetzy – Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer



Sonalika Sahay – Fashion Personality



Supriya Nagpal – Travel & Beauty Influencer



Tanvi Singh Bhatia – Founder, Ibtedha-e-Mehfil



Vasvi Bharat Ram – Joint Vice Chairperson, The Shri Ram Schools



Priyanka Gill – Building, Co-luxe



Shazia Ilmi – BJP Spokesperson



Nupur Kalra – Content Creator



Nisha JamVwal – Celebrity Columnist



Dr. Kunwarani Ritu Singh – Pro-Vice Chairperson, Delhi Public School, Jammu



Reby Kumar – Founder & Creative Head – GUAPA



⁠Arushi Nishank – Actor & Producer



Preeti Jhangiani – Actor & Producer



Laila Khan – Artist



⁠Arpana Shahi – Cofounder, Gabit



Alpana Razdan – Cofounder, AtticSalt



Megha Arora – Co-Founder, 3tenX



Vanya Bahl – Emerging Talent



⁠Dr. Madhavi Advani – Founder, luxuryco.biz and Luxury Club



⁠Ruchi Tandon – Founder, Ruh



⁠Dr. Monica Chawla – Co-founder and Creative Head, Essentia Environments



Richa Singh – Chief Financial Officer, Pernod Ricard India



⁠Mandira Wirk – Fashion Designer



The evening featured a special act by comedian Appurv Gupta, and was hosted by the charismatic Sophie Choudry and the red-carpet conversations with Kaniz Rabbi kept the digital media sizzling n wanting more of the behind the scenes.

Founder Shalini Arora Kochhar shared, “This year, Women on Top transcends celebration — it becomes a call to action. We are proud to partner with voices and creative mindset who amplify that message.”

Varun Bahl commented, “It's an honour to align fashion with purpose. This showcase is a tribute to the timeless strength and grace of women and the men who proudly stand beside these women who lead by example.

Director Ashish Kapur added, “We are bringing together leaders who don't just lead industries — they inspire movements.”

Strategic Advisor Upasana Bora remarked, “WOT 2025 is about building bridges between influence and impact. The momentum is real.”

Esteemed partners for the event included Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, News9 by TV9 Network (official broadcast partner), Varun Bahl, Philips, FNP (Ferns N Petals), Whisky Samba, Clinikally, Three Sixty-One and Tribe Capital — each lending their support to the Women on Top mission in meaningful ways.

Women on Top Awards 2025 wasn't just an event — it's where celebration meets action, and where the future of empowered leadership takes centre stage. #togetherstronger

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womenontopmagazine/

