Wow! Momo Celebrates 15 Years with a Birthday Bash @99

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29: Wow! Momo, India's favorite momo brand, is celebrating a milestone - 15 glorious years of serving delectable momos. As a special treat for our beloved customers, we're offering all momos at just Rs. 99 on 29th & 30th August, 2024. Please note that this offer excludes Chili Momo and Cheese Momos.

To make this celebration unforgettable, Wow! Momo has rolled out a comprehensive marketing campaign nationwide. The special Rs. 99 menus will be available on leading food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Magicpin, and the WOW! EATS App, with offers extended across West Bengal, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad via DITA ( Dine-in & Takeaway ).

On the digital front, Wow! Momo is collaborating with popular influencers, releasing a CGI video capturing the birthday vibe, and featuring a full-fledged podcast interview with CEO & Co-founder Sagar Daryani and Raj Shamani :

Hotstar video link of our brand story: www.hotstar.com/in/shows/brands-of-tomorrow/1260147774

Reels

www.instagram.com/reel/C_NyW1rNGxF/?igsh=MWhha3A5aWU1M2d4ZA==

www.instagram.com/reel/C_NQw3fs0aK/?igsh=cmtocW9vd3V3ZWE2

These efforts are supported by targeted GDN ads on YouTube and social media campaigns on Facebook. Further amplification has been achieved through newspaper advertisements across key regions.

Among all these initiatives, the spotlight will be on Sagar Daryani's appearance on Raj Shamani's show, adding a personal touch to the celebrations.

Join us in this grand celebration and enjoy your favorite momos at an unbeatable price. Here's to 15 years of momo magic and many more to come!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor