Woxsen University achieves highest Level 5 in Positive Impact Rating 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: The School of Business, Woxsen University, has attained Level 5 in Positive Impact Rating (PIR), 2024, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious achievement. This recognition places Woxsen's School of Business alongside five other esteemed institutions, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

The PIR, a rating conducted by students and for students, evaluates the broader societal contributions of business schools beyond economic impact. The 2024 edition, themed 'Empowering Impact Excellence', featured case studies and insights from participating schools, highlighting trends in participation, regional growth, and student engagement.

Woxsen University's steadfast dedication to ethics, responsibility, and sustainability, alongside its innovative educational approach, has solidified its status as a premier business school in India. The institution is committed to preparing students as global change-makers for the 21st century. As part of their moral responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society, the School of Business, Woxsen University, dedicatedly works towards embedding all the 17 UN SDGs into its core activities, through practical action and community involvement.

In 2023 alone, Woxsen University implemented 85 positive impact initiatives, benefiting 6,500 individuals across 14 rural communities and 20 schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Notable initiatives include:

TRY (Transforming Rural Youth): This student-led initiative earned second place in the PRME Global Forum's South & Central Asia PRME Global Sustainability Awards. TRY focuses on empowering rural youth through entrepreneurship, awareness programs, and opportunities for sustainable incomes, including the renovation of a boys' hostel to provide a safe and comfortable environment.

EmpowerIT: A comprehensive six-month IT training and mentorship program for 20 underprivileged children, providing skills in Database Management Systems (DBMS), personality development, and professional networking. The top five participants received a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 for further education.

Project Legacy: This initiative aims to foster holistic growth among young individuals from Telangana Minorities Residential School-Zaheerabad through mentorship, career guidance, stress and time management, and communication skill development.

Elevate 3.0: A social impact project designed to educate underprivileged students in Telangana. During the first week of this five-week program, 488 children from six villages participated enthusiastically. Student volunteers from Woxsen University taught a variety of subjects, including arts, dance, English communication, life skills, and business skills, to students from 1st to 12th grade.

"Woxsen University ranking at the maximum global level (Level 5) by the Positive Impact Rating shows how the university encapsulates its stakeholders to have social impact as a driving factor in all activities that will surely produce all-rounded and society-focused individuals as graduates," said Dr Raul V Rodriquez, Vice-President, Woxsen University.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

