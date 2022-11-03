Woxsen University launches rankings to acknowledge Top Performers across Business and Academic segments

Woxsen University through its various Centres of Excellence, launches rankings to award top performers from various walks of life and corporate houses.

The Centre of Excellence at Woxsen University, in collaboration with its Global Partner Universities,provides research, leadership, skill training to boost productivity, address emerging skill gaps and align research with industry needs.

On the humanities front, The Centre for Behavioural and Cognitive Studies released the 'Top 10 most Influential Psychologists Alive Today', while The Centre for Literature Studies released the 'Top 10 most Influential Titles Today' and The Centre of Excellence for Rationality, Language and Mind released the 'Top 10 most Influential Authors for Millennials'.

In line with Environmental, Social & Governance, The Centre for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion launched its 'Top 10 most Influential Personalities in DEI today' and The Centre for Sustainable Leadership and Organizational Development, released the 'Top 10 most Influential Leaders in India Today'. The Centre of Excellence for Poverty and Inequality Research released the 'Top 10 Companies' CSR projects in India'.

On the Emerging Technology and Leadership Arena, The Centre of Excellence for Thought Leadership in Marketing released the 'Top 10 Marketing Personalities Today' and The Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity and Quantum Computing, released the 'Top 5 leading SMEs in Cybersecurity and Quantum Tech Today'.

Dr Raul V Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, says, "These rankings are the ideal medium to acknowledge the best players in each segment while creating awareness and inspiring the young generation of learners."

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities.

With 92+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

