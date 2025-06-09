Woxsen University Partners with IBM for Industry Calibrated Academic Programs

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: Woxsen University has entered into a strategic MoU with IBM India Private Limited, an academic-industry collaboration poised to reshape the way business and technology education converge.

The five-year alliance spans the School of Business and School of Technology, with direct impact on the MBA (Business Analytics) and BBA (Data Science & Artificial Intelligence) programs. It introduces a unified learning framework where students across disciplines engage with enterprise-level tools and frameworks aligned with global business standards.

"Our partnership with IBM is not an add-on. It is a structural shift in how we envision higher education. By embedding enterprise-grade tools and certifications into the DNA of our curriculum, we are placing Woxsen students on the same technological footing as professionals in Fortune 500 companies. This alliance breaks down the traditional silos between business and technology education, enabling a business analyst to speak the language of AI and a data scientist to understand market strategy. This collaboration ensures our graduates are ready from day one and are equipped to lead with technological fluency, strategic sharpness and global agility." Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University.

Through this collaboration, students gain structured access to IBM's suite of technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced analytics platforms. Each participant receives globally acknowledged IBM certifications, embedded directly into academic delivery.

IBM's subject matter experts will engage closely with Woxsen's faculty to co-deliver training grounded in current industry practices and use cases. The pedagogical approach emphasizes applied learning, ensuring students build competencies that hold relevance from the outset of their careers.

The partnership further facilitates an integrated innovation environment. Students from business analytics, data science, and artificial intelligence work in interdisciplinary cohorts, reflecting the collaborative dynamics of modern enterprises. This environment enables learners to build strategic insight alongside technical acumen, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to technology led initiatives.

With curriculum co-developed alongside IBM and aligned with industry frameworks, graduates transition into the workforce with minimal adjustment. The alliance also strengthens career trajectories through IBM's extensive professional network, creating pathways for internships and early placements.

This initiative reflects the alignment of Woxsen'sinternational recognition with rankings from QS, Bloomberg, and IIRF and IBM's longstanding presence at the intersection of business and technology. The partnership brings together two institutions committed to cultivating leaders who understand both commercial imperatives and technological evolution.

The MoU introduces a dynamic structure for continuous academic enrichment, responsive to technological change and market demand. In an increasingly complex global business environment, this collaboration signals Woxsen's intent to prepare its students not only to participate in the digital economy, but to shape it.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706085/WOXSEN_IBM_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706086/WOXSEN_IBM_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5359447/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

