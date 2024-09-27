Woxsen University reclaims global rank for MBA Programs in QS Business Masters Ranking 2025

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27: Woxsen University secures top positions in the latest QS Business Masters Rankings 2025, for the second time. Renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, global perspective, state-of-the-art infrastructure & Industry partnerships, Woxsen University continues to be a nexus for Innovative research and transformative learning, nurturing a talented student pool that contributes extensively to the contemporary business landscape.

Despite being one of the youngest universities on the list, Woxsen has garnered impressive QS rankings for its flagship MBA Programs.

Masters in Finance Program

* 1st in India

* 13th in Asia

* Top 151+ Worldwide

Masters in Business Analytics Program

* 2nd in India

* 9th in Asia

* Top 101+ Worldwide

Masters in Management Program

* 7th in India

* 19th in Asia

* 151+ Worldwide

"Making it in the QS Business Masters Ranking 2025 justifies the tremendous growth Woxsen has shown by the year, positioning us as a leading global higher education institution. This ranking highlights every effort put in by our students, faculty and all our stakeholders. The trust placed in us by our community fuels our determination to exceed expectations every time,"said Praveen K. Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University.

Woxsen University has been evaluated by QS Rankings on significant parameters like Employability, Alumni outcomes, Thought Leadership, Value for Money, Class, and Faculty Diversity. Woxsen has joined the ranks of prestigious Indian institutions like IIMs, XLRI, and SPJIMR, as well as international universities, demonstrating its progress towards becoming a globally renowned University.

Vice President, Woxsen University, Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez said, "Woxsen University has topped the charts in diversity, employability, and value for money in the QS Business Masters Ranking 2025, exemplifying our consistent efforts towards a diverse and inclusive learning environment. We prioritize equipping our students with new-age skills they need to succeed in the ever-transforming global job market, while also ensuring that our programs offer exceptional value for their investment. Woxsen's commitment to these aspects has cemented its reputation worldwide as a leading university for business education."

Woxsen University recently hosted a series of distinguished International Ambassadors and Guests. These visits have provided invaluable opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to engage with top diplomats and gain insights into pressing global issues.

Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain in New Delhi gave insights on India- Spanish relations, sharing his views on the University he said, "I am very impressed by Woxsen's campus, where innovation and motivations are so clear. There are different areas of knowledge, all linked with digital innovation so strongly." During his visit, he expressed interest in returning to participate in interactive debates on emerging subjects like artificial intelligence.

Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, Former Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs shared his expertise on "India in the Global Economy: Geopolitics and Geoeconomics," engaging with first-year MBA students in a thought-provoking Q&A session.

Sofia Salas Monge, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Costa Rica in India said, "Woxsen University's impressive infrastructure and state-of-the-art sports facilities provides an encouraging ecosystem for prospective students to look at. Our recent interaction with MBA students was particularly fruitful, discussing the potential for enhanced bilateral relations, highlighting economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Costa Rica and India, particularly in the areas of investment, trade, and academic exchange for faculty and students."

Woxsen University's ability to attract high-profile international dignitaries highlights its growing reputation as a leading institution in India & Globally.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 150+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has secured the prestigious #6 Asia-Pacific in Bloomberg Best B-Schools 2024, QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Private B-School by BusinessWorld 2023, and features in 2024 India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal. Visit www.woxsen.edu.in

