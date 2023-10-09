Woxsen University wraps the Convocation Ceremony 2023 for MBA, BBA & B.Des Programs

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: With the vision of nurturing tomorrow's thought leaders in an ever-evolving world, Woxsen University successfully wrapped up its Annual Convocation Ceremony 2023, on Saturday, 7th October 2023. This momentous occasion saw the participation of graduating students, their parents, distinguished industry figures, notable guests, and dedicated faculty members, all coming together under the motto for the ceremony, 'The World is Your Canvas.'

The enthusiastic students were handed over their degrees by the Chancellor, Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour for the ceremony. The Gold Medallists of 2023 batch were MBA students Bhattaram Apoorva Vaishnavi and Priya Dhatri Dammalapati, BBA student Umar Kayamkhani, and B.Des student Vysyaraju Sri Bhuvana.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony Mamtha Madireddy, Head of HSBC India Global Service Centers, motivated the graduating students by saying, "Each one of you is at the cusp of the next stage of your life. One thing you must recognize and accept that there will be ups and downs in your career and you must embrace both equally."

The Guest of Honour Lakshmi Kodali, Sr. Director, Global People, ServiceNow, extended her congratulations to the students and emphasized the crucial elements of a leader. She highlighted, "One important pillar of being a leader is to have integrity. You need to do the right thing even when no one is watching."

The Guest of Honour Madhavi Chalamalasetti, Sr. Vice President Talent, Deloitte University, also imparted two key learnings from her own professional journey, " what you choose to do and having your own perspective on things really matters."

During the event, Praveen K Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University, expressed, "We are truly a global school. Today, I am proud to say that people are looking up to Woxsen University."

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

