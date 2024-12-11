Writer Relocations Alerts Customers About Counterfeit Moving Companies

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Writer Relocations, a pioneer in the global relocation industry since 1947, is creating awareness to alert customers about the growing threat of counterfeit moving companies. These fraudulent entities are imitating the Writer Relocations brand, using similar website names, logos, and images to deceive unsuspecting customers.

The damage caused by these fraudulent companies is multifaceted. This has led to numerous instances of substandard services, damaged or lost goods, and unprofessional behaviour. Unfortunately, many customers mistakenly attribute these negative experiences to Writer Relocations, damaging the company's long-standing reputation for excellence.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact these fraudulent companies are having on customers and the industry as a whole," says Sushma Salian, Business Head (India), Writer Relocations. "Our priority is to ensure that customers are aware of this issue and know how to identify genuine Writer Relocations services."

Writer Relocations urges all customers to be vigilant when selecting a moving company. Here are some tips to avoid falling victim to these scams:

- Always verify the company's credentials through official channels such as Writer Relocation's Website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

- Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

- Check for authentic Contact us section and contact Writer Relocations directly for any doubts about a service claiming to be associated with the brand.

- Look for success stories from verified sources.

While Writer Relocations is working to curb these counterfeit operations, the company ensures that Writer Relocations provides genuine touch points with specific toll-free numbers, branded shirts for the crew, crew identity cards, Writer Relocation branded boxes and tapes, etc., that customers should be aware of while booking and receiving the services. Writer Relocations aims to protect its customers and brand integrity by educating the public about these legitimate practices.

As India's oldest moving company and a global leader in international relocation services, Writer Relocations remains committed to providing high-quality, reliable moving services. The company is constantly working to maintain the trust of its valued customers.

For more information about Writer Relocations and its services or to verify the authenticity of a Writer Relocations service, please visit the official website at https://www.writerrelocations.com/

