Wriver India Highlights Contemporary Living at Delhi Contemporary Art Week, 2024

New Delhi [India], September 3: Wriver India, a pioneer in contemporary living, showcased at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week, 2024. Known for its innovative designs and commitment to craftsmanship, Wriver offers pieces that transcend the ordinary and elevate living spaces.

Each Wriver creation is a harmonious blend of Indian craftsmanship and global aesthetics. Meticulously crafted with precision and care, these designs are not only visually stunning but also incredibly functional. From the selection of materials to the intricate details, every aspect is a testament to Wriver's dedication to transforming spaces into havens of artistry.

At the event, Wriver will showcase a curated collection of furniture that seamlessly blends ergonomics with aesthetics, creating a complete experience of 'artful living'.

Visitors to the Wriver exhibit will be immersed in an open floor plan divided into four distinct sections: two living rooms and two dining rooms. This innovative setup allows attendees to interact with and visualize the furniture pieces in a context, gaining a deeper understanding of how Wriver's designs transform living spaces.

Some of the pieces showcased include:

* Tokyo Sofa, Flexus collection

* Onda Sideboard, Fascia collection

* Calcolo Coffee Table, Figura Collection

* Taago Console, Finn Collection

About Wriver

Wriver India is a brand that redefines the boundaries of furniture design. Their pieces aren't merely functional objects; they are living, breathing works of art that elevate living spaces. Crafted with a passion for innovation and a deep respect for tradition, Wriver's designs seamlessly blend Indian craftsmanship with a global language of aesthetics.

Wriver furniture transcends mere ergonomics, becoming a curated extension of your personal narrative. Each piece is meticulously crafted to evoke emotions, spark conversations, and inspire creativity. Beyond providing comfort and support, Wriver furniture serves as a catalyst for personal expression and a reflection of your unique aesthetic. It's more than an object; it's a statement piece that invites you to engage with your living space on a deeper level.

Website Link: https://www.wriver.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494475/Delhi_Contemporary_Art_Week.jpg

