WTO Certifies “Highest Cheese Pull World Record” Doritos UK soars to new heights

Beyond Records: WTO’s 10 incredible certifications reflecting global talent

January 18: The World Talent Organization USA has achieved significant milestones, shaping its journey and contributing to its growth. The organization’s commitment to recognizing and developing talent across diverse categories is evident in its certification programs, which include WTO World Records, Kids World Record, Amazing Talent, Business Achiever, and more.

Some remarkable world records certified by WTO include the “Highest Cheese Pull” by Doritos UK, where a giant nacho was pulled by a helicopter to a height of 49 feet, the nacho chips measuring 16ft x 14ft. The cheese's tensile strength, filmed at the Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, UK. The featured cheese pull had a weight of 120 kg, and it occurred at an elevation of approximately 227 meters above sea level.

“Most Number of Imprinted Burgers and Coffee Cups” has been officially recognized by the WTO in Anand (Gujarat), India. Helly and Chilly Foods Pvt Ltd.'s world record for the most number of imprinted burgers and coffee cups has been officially recognized by the World Talent Organization (WTO) in Anand (Gujarat), India. The company imprint a total of 500 burger and coffee cups, has been added to the WTO Book of World Records.

In the Kids World Records category, young talents like Parv Shah from Gujarat, India, achieved a world record for the “Most Tyer Passes Across the Stomach in One Minute,” showcasing exceptional physical prowess and determination. Sanjana Chalawadi set a new world record for recalling 181 full forms of common abbreviations in just five minutes.

The organization has also recognized outstanding personalities and places through certifications like Business Achiever and Amazing Places. Individuals like Mr. Nikhil Patel in the renewable energy sector and iconic places like the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, India, have received honors for their contributions.

“Longest hair on a teenager”Nilanshi Patel, an 18-year-old girl from Modasa in Gujarat, has held the record for the longest hair on a teenager since 2018. At 16, her hair measured 170.5 centimetres. Just before her 18th birthday, her hair was measured for the last time in July 2020, and it reached an incredible length of 200 centimetres. She even secured the title of the longest hair ever on a teenager. Now, Nilanshi decided to cut off her locks. “My hair gave me a lot – because of my hair, I am known as the ‘real-life Rapunzel’… now it's time to give it something back,” Nilanshi told Guinness World Records. Nilanshi had been growing her hair since she was six years old after having a bad experience at a salon. Her mother helped her dry and comb her hair after every week’s wash.

WTO’s commitment to excellence extends to collaborations with organizations such as Special Olympics Bharat, Global NGO Association, and others, highlighting its dedication to creating a global network for talent recognition and development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor