wTVision Creates Big Impact At IPL With Its Robotic Dog Camera, A Spectacular Tech Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: wTVision, a global leader in broadcast technology, working for the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India), has introduced a robotic pet camera system during the Indian Premier League 2025. It was premiered during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The innovation has been developed by wTVision in technical partnership with Omnicam and the BCCI to reimagine live sports coverage and enhanced audience engagement. The goal was to create something fresh that connects emotionally with viewers, while keeping the focus on the game. The robot in the form of a Dog allowed for an interactive, character-driven experience that adds personality and lifts up the viewing experience for the audience. It reacts in real time with players, umpires, and the crowd with actions like handshakes, jumps, and heart gestures.

The TV production and marketing team of BCCI saw the opportunity to engage audiences in a fresh and playful way and add a layer of emotion and entertainment to the live sports coverage. The goal was to create relaxed, shareable moments that connect with viewers both in-stadium and on-screen.

To bring the concept to life, the technical team of wTVision and Omnicam developed a custom gimbal that could withstand the jerks of the terrain and stabilise the camera footage while retaining the realism of a moving pet. They incorporated a remote pan-tilt system for the camera and a video RF system and packed it all in a custom 3D-printed enclosure to ensure the whole system remained small and yet sturdy for this application. These features ensured smooth camera motion and reliable output during live coverage.

This pet camera system has received tremendous positive response from broadcasters and viewers, alike. The IPL video featuring the dog camera has clocked 5.8 M+ views, 560 K+ likes, and 72 K+ reshares, making the video viral across social media. Industry professionals appreciated the concept for its originality and creative use of a robotic system. On social media, fans shared clips of the dog, calling it adorable, heartwarming, and one of the most memorable additions to the IPL broadcast. Comments included phrases like “this just made my day,” “best surprise of the match,” and “can we get more of this every game.” With the buzz growing, BCCI has asked viewers to suggest a name for the dog, inviting further participation across platforms.

wTVision has been a consistent driver of innovation in live sports production for over a decade. Its work in real-time graphics, data-driven broadcasting with custom workflows, Artificial Intelligence-based applications, and special cameras has supported major sports events globally. With the launch of the robot Dog Camera, the brand reinforces its commitment to pushing creative boundaries in sports entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, Divyajot Ahluwalia, Founder and Director of wTVision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “Seeing it live during the IPL, which is one of the most followed sporting events in the world, has been a pivotal moment, making us proud and inspired, in equal measure. We are more than convinced and committed to our mission of combining customer obsession with smart technology. This is what innovation in broadcasting looks like! Making sports more ‘human', more fun, and more engaging for everyone.

