WWI Giveaway 2025: Rs. 15,00,000 to Win Your Dream Wedding with WeddingWire India

New Delhi [India], May 26: WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, has announced the launch of the third edition of its flagship contest, Win Your Dream Wedding 2025. The highly anticipated giveaway offers one lucky couple ₹15,00,000 to plan and book their dream wedding through the WeddingWire India platform.

Couples planning to get married in 2025 & 2026 can enter by signing up on the official contest landing page by 11:59 p.m. IST on July 16th, 2025. The selected couple will receive ₹15 lakh to book wedding venues and vendors listed on the WeddingWire India marketplace—helping them bring their dream wedding to life, stress-free.

Since its inception in 2023, Win Your Dream Wedding has become one of India's most exciting contests for couples, launched in response to growing wedding expenses and rising demand for professionally curated celebrations. The 2024 edition saw more than 2x entries in comparison to the previous edition.

The 2024 winners, Samrudhi Tompe and Mohesh Patel, brought their dream wedding vision to life with the help of the giveaway. The ₹15 lakh prize gave them an additional pool of money where they could spend beyond the budget they had, and they enjoyed the best of fashion and photography for their wedding.

“Witnessing Samruddhi and Mohesh utilize the prize to enhance their wedding plans brought us immense satisfaction, reflecting the joyful experience we aspire for all couples,” commented Snighda Johar, Campaign Manager at WeddingWire India. “This initiative aims to reduce the financial pressures, enabling couples to plan their weddings with greater ease and happiness. We are delighted to extend this opportunity in 2025 to another couple, helping them bring their dream celebration to life.”

How to Participate:

●Sign up on the Win Your Dream Wedding 2025 – https://landing.weddingwire.in/dream-wedding-2025/?cmp=push-notification-DreamWed&utm_source=weddingwire.in&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=DreamWed before July 16th, 2025

●Book your wedding venue and/or vendors from WeddingWire India's marketplace with 70k+ options to choose from.

●The winner will be announced post 21st July 2025.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor