x-Biz Techventures Private Limited Launches "TrueCheck.ai"

New Delhi [India], May 15: In today's fast-paced financial landscape, banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies face a critical challenge: distinguishing genuine customers from fraudsters. With the increasing cases in identity theft and document fraud, verifying customer identities has become increasingly complex, especially during the on-boarding process. These institutions handle a tons of customer documents daily, spanning departments like loans, accounts, and insurance policies. Fraudsters exploit this vulnerability by presenting fake documents, resulting in significant losses for both companies and customers.

To combat these challenges, x-Biz Techventures Private Limited has launched "TrueCheck.ai", India's leading "AI-powered Offline Identity Verification Platform". It's available for both 'On-premises' and 'SaaS' platforms. Over last five years, x-Biz Techventures Private Limited "Online Identity Verification platform" has been trusted in the BFSI sector, completing over 200 million verifications. Now the launch of "TrueCheck.ai" is a game-changer, offering unlimited usage at a fixed cost. It's great for industries like banking, insurance, telecom, and small investment firms. TrueCheck.ai makes customer onboarding and verification easier, more flexible, and compliant.

Pushkar Singh, Associate Director at x-Biz Techventures Private Limited, explains on the platform's capabilities, stating, "TrueCheck.ai incorporates advanced computer vision technologies such as AI-driven document tamper detection, face matching, signature matching, liveliness detection, cross-document verification, and auto-form filling. These features help financial institutions accept real customers while stopping fraudsters in their tracks."

In addition to increasing security measures, "TrueCheck.ai" simplifies the customer on-boarding journey by eliminating dependency on online solutions/internet and leveraging advanced offline techniques like O-KYC and Video-KYC with liveliness detection. This ensures that only genuine individuals complete verification, significantly reducing the likelihood of identity fraud. Moreover, the Re-KYC Engine facilitates seamless updates of customer details with banks and organizations, enhancing data accuracy and compliance.

"TrueCheck.ai prioritizes swift, easy, and secure customer on-boarding processes to meet the evolving demands of the digital banking and fintech landscape," emphasizes Pushkar Singh. The platform incorporates features such as auto-form prefilling, intelligent document recognition, and selfie-based authentication to streamline user on-boarding, thus enhancing efficiency and accuracy while minimizing friction for customers, employees, and vendors. User authentication is fortified with multi-factor methods like one-time passwords (OTPs) and facial recognition, ensuring robust security without compromising user experience. With a single-click onboarding and verification platform, x-Biz Techventures Private Limited completes the entire customer on-boarding process within two minutes, courtesy of its AI-assisted Engine.

Furthermore, our proprietary Document Fraud Detection AI module also plays a pivotal role in enhancing security measures and combating fraudulent activities. Verifying client identities and assess risks in business relationships, aiming to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, Loan fraud, and other illegal activities. These technologies offer secure, fast, and accurate data capture and integration, mitigating security risks and enhancing productivity.

As the banking, insurance, and financial industries navigate the complexities of digital transformation, x-Biz Techventures Private Limited remains steadfast in empowering businesses with a robust Identity Verification, Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform. By addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, x-Biz Techventures Private Limited facilitates secure, efficient, and compliant customer on-boarding processes, thereby driving success in the digital era.

