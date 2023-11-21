X-Tape LIV" Unveils Fame, Fear, and Redemption in Supernatural Spectacle

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: ALTT, the premier entertainment OTT platform, is set to captivate audiences with its groundbreaking web series, "X-Tape LIV." Breaking free from the conventions of social media stardom, the show, anchored by influencers Ankita and Loha, features a diverse group of content creators, including Darshil, Hiya, Avishek, and Sujoy. Together, they embark on an enthralling journey filled with ambition, peril, and the pursuit of justice.

The series explores the mysterious disappearance of influencers John and Aalia from the infamous Tamanna Villa, revealing hidden motives and supernatural encounters that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Actress Payel Raha, who embodies the character of Ankita, shared her excitement about the series, stating, "In the relentless pursuit of Ankita's ambitions, I discovered an unexpected connection with the supernatural. This journey has been both thrilling and mystifying, and I am excited for audiences to delve into the intriguing intersection of ambition and the supernatural in the web series."

Pallavi Debnath, portraying Hiya, highlighted the series' unpredictability, stating, "I walk the fine line between my role and real life. In this unpredictable journey, fame, fear, and redemption come together, making me a channel for both planned and unplanned feelings. Get ready for an exciting experience where the normal fades away, and an extraordinary story unfolds."

Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer at ALTT, expressed, "X-Tape Liv promises an immersive experience, blending supernatural elements with human drama to create a captivating tale that transcends the ordinary. It's a rollercoaster ride where fame, fear, and redemption converge in an unpredictable and thrilling narrative."

"X-Tape LIV" promises a unique blend of suspense, drama, and the supernatural, providing viewers with an immersive and unforgettable experience. With successful streaming underway, audiences are encouraged to prepare for a captivating journey into the unknown. Stay tuned for updates as "X-Tape LIV" continues to spellbind with its chilling mysteries.

ALTT is the leading digital entertainment platform in India. They have plans to produce a variety of innovative and groundbreaking programs in the coming months. ALTT has also formed strategic alliances and agreements to create content for some of the largest digital platforms. Their current order book includes 8 shows featuring some of the industry's most well-known names.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor