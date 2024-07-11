Xartup is now a part of HT Media Group's Mosaic Digital to Build World's Largest Startup Community

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Xartup, a global digital community for early-stage entrepreneurs and investors, is now a part of Mosaic Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HT Media Group, one of India's largest publicly traded media conglomerates. The details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Founded in 2020 with a mission to empower underserved founders in India, Xartup has grown to reach over 600,000 entrepreneurs across 130 countries through its digital platforms, including Xartup News, Spotlight newsletter, and the Xartup Fellowship community.

Commenting on the same, Subham Panda, Founder of Xartup shared "With this transition, our objective is to establish a legacy by building the largest global community and pitching platform for entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. The Xartup Fellowship Program will continue to run as a lifelong community, now enhanced on a larger scale with added value for both alumni and new members."

With this acquisition, Xartup aims to build upon its existing community, social media presence, email newsletter, and news platforms to create the largest global startup community and pitching platform.

The flagship Xartup Fellowship Program, which has nurtured 2,500+ alumni across 15 cohorts in 7 countries, will continue to operate and grow under the leadership of Mosaic Digital. This program has been instrumental in supporting early-stage founders and will now have the opportunity to expand its reach and impact.

Xartup extends its sincere appreciation to all mentors, investors, founders, and team members who have contributed to building the Xartup community. Their dedication and support have been crucial in shaping the platform and its mission to empower entrepreneurs worldwide.

Xartup is a global digital community dedicated to empowering early-stage entrepreneurs through networking, education, and resources. Founded in 2019, it has grown to reach over 600,000 founders across 130 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor