XAT Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Process, and Errors You Must Avoid

New Delhi [India], November 28: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is recognised as one of the most remarkable national-level entrance exams for MBA and PGDM courses in India. For more than 75 years, XLRI Jamshedpur has been conducting the XAT on behalf of the members of XAMI, and students can take admission to more than 250 top business schools in India.

The XAT admit card is one of the most important documents every candidate must have as the XAT exam 2026 day approaches. This is your complete guide to the XAT Admit Card 2026.

When is the XAT Admit Card Released?

The XAT admit card is expected to be released on December 20, 2025, and will remain available for download until the examination date. The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website right up until the exam day.

Key Dates to Remember:

* Admit Card Release Date: December 20, 2025

* Exam Date: January 4, 2026

* Last Date to Download: January 4, 2026 (until just before the exam)

Every year, XAT receives more than a lakh registrations from MBA aspirants all over India, so it is highly recommended that the candidates download their admit cards at the earliest and check the correctness of all the details.

The early release of the admit card gives the candidates sufficient time to check their details, book their travel, and notify the authorities about any mistakes that require fixing.

How to Download Your XAT Admit Card?

Downloading the XAT 2026 admit card is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide:

* Visit the official website: Navigate to the official XAT site xatonline.in.

* Find the admit card link: On the main page, press the button "Download Admit Card" or the equivalent link.

* Log in: Type your XAT User ID and date of birth in the required areas and hit "Login".

* View and download: Activate the "XAT Admit Card" section. A download option for the admit card will be shown on the display.

* Download the document: Press the download button and keep the admit card on your computer as a PDF file.

* Print: It is necessary to have at least two printouts made of the admit card for your records and to bring it with you to the examination centre.

Make sure to keep both digital and printed copies of your XAT admit card safe. You'll need to carry the printed version to the examination centre on exam day.

What Information Does the Admit Card Contain?

The XAT admit card 2026 is a comprehensive document that includes all the essential information you'll need for the examination. Here's what you'll find on your admit card:

Candidate's full name

* Recent photograph (as uploaded during registration)

* Date of birth

* XAT registration number

* Exam date and reporting time

* Examination centre name and complete address

* Test centre code

* Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD)

* Specific instructions for exam day

* Google Maps link to the test centre for easy navigation

The inclusion of a Google Maps link is particularly helpful, as it allows candidates to easily locate their test centre and plan their journey accordingly.

XAT Admit Card Sample

Checking for Errors and the Rectification Process

Checking out the particulars on your admit card after its download is of utmost importance. Just a tiny mistake could lead to serious troubles on the day of the examination and could even prevent you from getting into the examination hall.

Details to Verify Carefully:

* Your entire name must be spelt correctly.

* Date of birth needs to be precise.

* The registration number has to be the same as on your application form.

* Category (caste category) must be accurate.

* Contact information should be current.

* PwD status, if applicable, has to be mentioned.

* Exam centre details have to be in line with your preference.

* The photo has to be clear and correspond to your present look.

In case you find a mismatch in your XAT admit card concerning Name, DoB, Caste Category, Contact, or registration number, report the problem without delay to the XAT helpdesk via the official website or email support.

Common Issues and How to Resolve Them

Issue 1: Unable to Download the Admit Card. In case you are having trouble downloading your admit card after December 20, 2025, first, check your internet connection and try another browser. Next, clear your browser cache and cookies. If the issue still remains, get in touch with XAT support without delay via their official helpline.

Issue 2: Forgot XAT ID or Password. Click on the "Forgot Password" or "Forgot XAT ID" option, which is available on the login page. It will be necessary to give your registered email ID or phone number in order to get back your credentials.

Issue 3: Incorrect Details on Admit Card. Let the XAT authorities know about any mistakes at once. Do not make an attempt to rectify the details on the admit card manually, as this will be considered tampering and can result in disqualification.

Issue 4: Photograph Not Visible or Unclear. In case your photograph on the admit card is not clear or is not visible at all, then you should get in touch with XAT support immediately. They might ask you to upload your photograph again.

Forgot to Bring Your XAT Admit Card 2026?

The XAT Admit Card is an important document that must be carried to the exam hall. Without the hall ticket, you will not be allowed to sit for the test. It is advised to check all necessary documents before you leave your home.

* In case you have forgotten to carry your XAT admit card, go to the nearest printout centre. Log in to your XAT profile and take a printout.

* In case you have lost your XAT admit card, download it again from the nearest printout centre.

Remember, you will not be allowed in the exam centre without the admit card under any circumstances.

To sum up, remember to download your admit card as soon as it becomes available and don't wait until the last minute. While the download facility remains open until January 4, 2026, technical glitches or last-minute rushes can cause unnecessary stress. Be proactive and give yourself time to resolve any issues that might arise.

Pay attention to every detail, follow all instructions, and prepare thoroughly for the examination. With proper planning and the right approach, you'll be able to crack the XAT exam 2026.

