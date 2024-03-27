Xebia and Orbia Wavin Extend Partnership to Enhance Global Digital Presence

IMC

New Delhi [India], March 27: Xebia is extending its partnership with Orbia's Building and Infrastructure Business (Wavin), one of the leading pipe systems and solutions suppliers with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability.

"This collaboration marks the continuation of our great relationship with Wavin, which started with the implementation of an IoT Platform, supporting a sustainable and healthier world by bringing innovative digital solutions to its clients," Guido van den Boom said, Partner Digital Transformation and Account Executive for Orbia at Xebia.

Both companies have joined hands in a strategic initiative to enhance Wavin's global digital presence to serve its customers better, improve user experience, and streamline its product offerings at scale. Together, they aim to inspire, attract, inform, and provide an easy ordering process through its integrated global website and webshop, leveraging Xebia's authority in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Data & AI. A global team in the Netherlands, Poland, and India will do the work.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Xebia to improve the customer experience of our digital channels and make it even easier for our clients in the more than 65 countries we operate in to do business with us online. We also see this collaboration as a unique platform to leverage the innovation power of Xebia's 6000+ global authorities," said Thomas de Jong, Head of Digital Technology at Orbia Building & Infrastructure Business (Wavin).

Orbia's Building and Infrastructure Business (Wavin) and Xebia collectively represent a dynamic force in global innovation and transformation. Wavin, with over 60 years of expertise, pioneers sustainable solutions for the building and infrastructure sector, fostering healthy environments worldwide through its extensive network and collaboration with stakeholders. Simultaneously, Xebia stands as a leading figure in digital transformation, offering end-to-end IT solutions to a diverse clientele, empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and expertise across various domains. With a strong presence across 16 countries and a network of development centers worldwide, Xebia fuels digital excellence, shaping a brighter future for communities globally.

