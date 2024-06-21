Xerox signs deal with TCS to transform its IT technology using Cloud, GenAI

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with Xerox to fast track the evolution of the company to a simplified, services-led, software-enabled organization, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Friday.

Xerox is a digital print technology and related solutions company.

Under the agreement, TCS will consolidate Xerox's technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centers to the Azure public cloud, deploy a cloud-based Digital ERP platform to transform business processes and incorporate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into operations to help drive sustainable growth.

TCS will develop a new agile, cloud-first operating model for Xerox. The company will also build an AI-first enterprise platform for Xerox, using the deep capabilities of its service practices such as AI.Cloud, Enterprise Solutions (including TCS CrystallusTM) and Cognitive Business Operations (including TCS CognixTM).

"This digital transformation initiative is an important enabler for reinventing our operating model to simplify our geographical, offering, and operational footprint while transforming our clients' experience. We believe TCS is the right partner to deliver such a complex program given their proven experience both within Xerox and across the industry" said Tino Lancellotti, Chief Information Officer, Xerox.

The deal will showcase the enterprise-wide potential of cloud and generative AI to improve business and IT service delivery. The company said that these capabilities will be combined with the expertise of industry partners such as leading hyperscalers and AI solution providers.

"Xerox and TCS have been on a collaboration and co-innovation journey for over two decades, which has grown from strength to strength transforming business functions from finance to HR along the way. We are now excited to partner with Xerox to support their Reinvention to create the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth by establishing the digital core leveraging cloud, AI and next-generation enterprise platforms" said V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS.

