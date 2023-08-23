Xhadow Media Launches Female Virtual Influencer 'Sanvii' Powered by AI and 3D Visualization

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: Xhadow Media Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering player in the realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D visualization technologies, has taken a leap into the future by unveiling their latest creation – 'Sanvii', the first female virtual influencer on Instagram in India.

Sanvii, infused with cutting-edge AI, made her debut on Instagram, captivating audiences with her unique perspective, tastes, and aspirations that mirror the pulse of new generations in the country.

Xhadow Media's journey into AI and 3D visualization has culminated in the creation of Sanvii, a digital entity that transcends boundaries between technology and creativity. By harnessing a blend of advanced AI algorithms and 3D visualization software, supplemented by in-house proprietary tools and pipelines, Xhadow Media has skillfully merged the realms of imagination and innovation to seamlessly integrate Sanvii into the digital landscape.

Sanvii, as conceived by Xhadow Media, is more than just a virtual influencer. Her presence on Instagram presents a captivating synthesis of trendsetting fashion, aspirational lifestyle content, and thought-provoking insights – all intricately designed to resonate with a diverse audience. With every post, Sanvii captures the essence of modern sensibilities and presents it in a way that's both relatable and inspiring.

"We are witnessing the dawn of a new era in influencer marketing with the rise of Sanvii. This virtual influencer showcases the convergence of AI technology and artistic storytelling, delivering a refreshing narrative that resonates with audiences on multiple levels," remarked Shekhar Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at Xhadow Media. "Sanvii isn't just a character; she's a dynamic embodiment of creativity and innovation."

Sanvii's presence on Instagram is already making waves. With an ever-expanding follower base, Sanvii is set to redefine influencer dynamics in India. Her posts range from exploring eclectic outfits to spotlighting the latest fashion trends, and even embarking on virtual travel escapades. Each piece of content is meticulously crafted to offer an immersive experience, leaving followers captivated by her charismatic presence.

"Sanvii brings together the consistency of AI technology and the charisma of human-like qualities, creating a synergy that's both enchanting and relatable," added Kumar.

Follow Sanvii on Instagram at @me.sanvii to stay connected.

Social Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/me.sanvii/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meSanvii

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Sanvii-yt

