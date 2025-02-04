VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, has partnered with Khushi D3X - the DOOH arm of Khushi Advertising to launch an innovative marketing campaign showcasing the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. By leveraging the state-of-the-art PRISMOX anamorphic and Hypervsn™ holographic technologies, this collaboration provides an immersive experience for consumers.

A 360° Visual Experience with PRISMOX at Nexus Hyderabad Mall

As a part of this campaign, PRISMOX - India's first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids has transformed the Nexus Hyderabad Mall into a spectacular visual showcase. The 8K high-resolution anamorphic content delivers a 360-degree experience, making the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G appear larger than life. Through dynamic, high-impact visuals, the display highlights the smartphone's unmatched durability, powerful performance, and next-gen technology, ensuring an unmissable brand experience for mall visitors.

A Disruptive Cinema Experience with Hypervsn™ Holograms

Further elevating the campaign, a 6x6 ft. Hypervsn™ hologram display at PVR INOX, Mantri Mall Bengaluru captivated audiences during Makar Sankranti. Seamlessly blending into the cinema environment, the floating 3D holographic content brought the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G to life in mid-air, engaging moviegoers with an interactive, futuristic product showcase. The display emphasized the smartphone's ability to withstand extreme conditions, reinforcing its robust design and high-performance capabilities while leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Suraksha R, Director of Marketing, Xiaomi India, shared, "At Xiaomi, we constantly push the boundaries of innovation to create impactful experiences. This partnership with Khushi Advertising has allowed us to showcase the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in a way that truly reflects its technological excellence. Durability remains a key priority for our consumers, and with this device, we've set a new standard in performance and resilience."

Raj Dobriyal, Chief General Manager - Business Development at Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt Ltd, commented, "This collaboration highlights the incredible potential of combining creativity with cutting-edge technology. The PRISMOX anamorphic and Hypervsn™ holographic displays offer audiences a visually striking and immersive experience. At Khushi Advertising, our specialization in Mall and Cinema divisions allows us to deliver innovative, impactful, and integrated out-of-home solutions across India. This campaign perfectly demonstrates how we are pushing the boundaries of digital advertising to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

By seamlessly merging advanced display technologies with creative storytelling, Xiaomi India continues to set new industry benchmarks in brand innovation. The ongoing 30-day campaign not only brings the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G to life but also redefines the future of consumer engagement, making it an unforgettable experienceboth in-store and beyond.

