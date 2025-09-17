XIME Launches Bloomberg Xperiential Lab: Joins an Exclusive Group of Top Indian Educational Institutions to have the Facility

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) showcased its state-of-the-art Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, securing its position as one of only 30 select educational institutes in India to be recognized as a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner (ELP). This initiative highlights XIME's commitment to nurturing future-ready finance professionals through advanced, real-world learning experiences in partnership with Bloomberg - an industry leader in financial technology and analytics, bringing real-time data, global news, professional-grade analytics, and advanced simulation tools into the classroom, mirroring environments found in major financial institutions worldwide.

Inaugurating the facility, C.J. George, Founder, Geojit Financial Services said, "XIME students we hire typically demonstrate a strong grasp of practicality of the business. Now, with the hands-on training in the XIME's Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, we expect their hold on financial analytics and market dynamics - skills that usually take months to develop on the job - to be even better."

Commenting on the occasion, Prof. J. Philip, Principal Founder of XIME, stated, "The philosophy of knowing-doing-being has been ingrained in my vision of how management education should be, thanks to the research in this area by Harvard. With the help of learning-by-doing experience enabled by the Bloomberg Xperiential Lab in a professional-grade ecosystem, they become active decision-makers. This is a game changer for employability and lifelong career growth."

The in-house facility transforms the learning journey for XIME's students. They can now manage mock investment portfolios, participate in international trading simulations, and analyze live global markets. In addition, students have an opportunity to gain globally recognized industry-relevant certifications with courses such as Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) and Spreadsheet Analysis.

"Access to real-time data and markets is no longer optional - it's essential. By bringing Bloomberg Terminals into their curriculum, XIME is giving students hands-on exposure to the tools and workflows that define today's financial industry. This is how the next generation of finance leaders is built. At Bloomberg, we're committed to empowering institutions across India to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry practice," said Varun Chojhar, Head of Bloomberg - South Asia.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Anil Philip, President of XIME Society, said, "At XIME, our mission has always been to develop global business leaders. This partnership with Bloomberg gives our students the confidence and competencies to effectively bridge the gap between knowing and doing and make them industry-ready right from day 1 of their jobs."

As a Bloomberg ELP, XIME affirms its dedication to academic excellence and industry relevance.

About Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME):

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) is one of the top-ranking B-Schools in India, founded in 1991 by a group of distinguished academicians, professionals, and public spirited men and women led by Prof. J. Philip, former Director of IIM Bangalore and former Dean of XLRI, Jamshedpur. Built on the foundation of Industry-Academia partnership, XIME is embedded on the principles of integrity, hard work, value-based education, and holistic development of students to ensure the highest standards of professional excellence.

Presently, XIME is one of the biggest private B-schools in India with three campuses - the first one was set up in Bangalore, followed by the Kochi campus, and the latest addition - the Chennai campus. The institute's flagship PGDM programme is AICTE-approved with specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Business Analytics. All campuses follow a common curriculum, centralised admissions, and centralised placements.

XIME's Website: https://xime.org/

To know more about the Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, visit: https://xime.org/labs/bloomberg-experiential-lab/

