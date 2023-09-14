XIPHIAS Immigration Announces Investment Migration Seminar 2023

Cultivate Your Path to International Success: Join Us at Investment Migration Seminar 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14: XIPHIAS Immigration, a leading name in the immigration and visa consultancy industry, is pleased to extend a warm invitation to individuals seeking investment migration opportunities to attend our exclusive Investment Migration Seminar 2023. This seminar aims to provide attendees with comprehensive insights into various investment migration pathways, with a special focus on the highly sought-after Canada Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program.

Date: September 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Location: 8th Floor, B.M.T.C. Commercial Complex, 80 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

The seminar will feature a panel of esteemed speakers who will share their insights and expert opinions on the diverse pathways available to individuals seeking investment migration opportunities. The speakers include Varun Singh (MD), Fellow Certified Investment Migration Consultant (FIMC), and Swapan Dutta (Director), Director of Business Development.

The seminar will offer participants a comprehensive understanding of various investment migration pathways, with a special emphasis on the currently popular pathways, such as the Canada Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program. Additionally, it will cover the Residency by Investment (RBI) and Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programs, which will help participants explore the key features of the investment migration programs and pathways and how to navigate through them while keeping their goals and aspirations in perspective.

The seminar will be divided into two sessions: Skilled Migration and Investment Migration Programs. The first session will cover the skilled migration programs of Canada, the UK, and Australia, which are designed for professionals with relevant qualifications and experience. The second session will focus on the investment migration programs of Canada, the USA, Europe, and the Caribbean, which are suitable for start-up entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

The honourable speaker of the event and the Managing Director, Mr. Varun, quotes, “Whether you are an aspiring investor, looking to migrate abroad through investing, expand your business globally, or simply curious about investment migration and the various opportunities it offers, the Investment Migration Seminar 2023 is a unique opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge, insights, and guidance from industry experts.”

To secure your spot, please register using the following link – https://www.xiphiasimmigration.com/XIPHIAS/Events/GuestTicket?ticketcode=333041756732303233303133353336504D. For further information and inquiries, please write to immigration@xiphias.in or call us at +91- 9019400500

About XIPHIAS Immigration:

XIPHIAS immigration is an immigration consultancy with locations in Dubai and

India. It has strong relationships with nations like the UK, Canada, USA, Australia,

New Zealand, Germany, and others are major players on the international stage.

XIPHIAS seeks to offer cutting-edge solutions to address the immigration demands

of its clientele. The company is dedicated to fostering its long-term growth and

development, and it is based on the tenets of accountability, teamwork, integrity, and honesty.

