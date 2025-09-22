XISS Marks 70 Years with Platinum Jubilee Conclave on "Profit with Purpose"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: The Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi, in collaboration with the Alumni Association of XISS (AAXISS), Delhi-NCR Chapter, hosted its Platinum Jubilee Celebrations with a One-Day Conclave on Saturday, 20 September, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. The event, themed "Profit with Purpose - Leading Ethically in the Digital Age," brought together industry leaders, academic partners, alumni, and students to re-imagine, restructure, and re-vision XISS's role in shaping socially responsible professionals.

This conclave was a celebration of seven decades of XISS's contribution to the nation building through social development and professional education, while reaffirming its commitment to forming leaders with conscience, compassion, competence, commitment, and character. The day also provided a platform to connect strategic partners and alumni encouraging dialogue on ethical business, sustainability, and innovation.

The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by the Chief Guest and esteemed patrons of the conclave. Delivering the Welcome Address, Dr Joseph Marianus Kujur, SJ, Director, XISS, reflected on the institute's formative journey and its enduring commitment to excellence. He spelt out the 70 years journey of XISS in terms of its formative years [1955-1994], period of consolidation [1994-2008], and period of expansion [2009-2025 and continuing]. He remarked, "This milestone is a tribute to seventy glorious years of service, learning, and transformation. XISS has remained steadfast in its mission to uphold social justice and to form leaders with conscience, compassion, competence, commitment, and character."

Further, Dr Kujur underscored XISS's transformative impact, emphasising its pioneering efforts in social work and management education in central India. As a trailblazer in professionalising social work, rural development, and management studies, the institute has consistently nurtured socially responsible professionals who embody the Jesuit ethos of "education with a social conscience."

He further highlighted the institute's progressive evolution, noting its role in addressing the dynamic needs of society and industry. Today, XISS offers four Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in Human Resource Management, Rural Management, Marketing Management, and Financial Management, along with a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), Business Analytics for Managers, and a Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) - Geospatial Technology designed for working professionals.

Looking ahead, he outlined a bold vision for the future. With aspirations to evolve into Xavier University, Ranchi, XISS aims to build a state-of-the-art campus and embrace internationalisation through student exchanges, collaborative research, and global exposure.

"The future of XISS lies in moving forward together towards tomorrow," Dr Kujur concluded. "Our endeavour is to become not just an institution, but a movement one rooted in hope, service, resilience, and transformation."

Later in the event, Mr Mussarat Hussain, President, AAXISS Delhi-NCR Chapter, set the context by highlighting the pivotal role of the alumni network in strengthening the institution's global impact.

Dr Alok Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Chief Guest, delivered the keynote address on "Profit with Purpose: Ethical Leadership in the Digital Age," emphasised the need for organisations to align values with business outcomes.

The day moved forward with two engaging panel discussions on "Sustainable Strategies: Balancing Profit and Planet" where panelists explored how organisations can achieve growth while addressing environmental and social challenges. The second session for the day was on "Tech for Good: Harnessing Innovation for Positive Impact" where they examined how emerging technologies can drive inclusive progress and equitable opportunities.

These important sessions were followed by an interactive Q&A round session, encouraging participants to share insights and best practices.

The valedictory message was delivered by Guest of Honour, Mr Pankaj Bansal, Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, and Co-Founder of CaretCapital, who underlined the importance of agility and empathy in leadership.

Concluding the One-Day Conclave, Dr Amar Eron Tigga, Dean Academics, XISS, delivered the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging speakers, alumni, and guests for making the conclave a meaningful celebration. The event concluded with a lunch, fostering camaraderie among participants.

Established in 1955, Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi, is a premier management institution committed to excellence, ethics, and service. For 70 years, XISS has nurtured professionals who blend competence with compassion, driving positive change in business, society, and governance.

