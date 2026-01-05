XLR8AR 2026 Sparks Rs. 5 Cr Investment Interest and Cross-Border Startup Collaborations in Jaipur

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5: XLR8AR successfully hosted its flagship Innovation Jamboree at the prestigious Rajasthan Polo Club, bringing together an influential mix of investors, startup founders, industry leaders, and ecosystem enablers from across India and beyond. The event emerged as a powerful catalyst for collaboration, investment conversations, and long-term ecosystem building, reinforcing Jaipur's growing position as a startup and innovation hub.

Prominent Attendees and Industry Leaders

The event witnessed participation from several respected leaders and decision-makers, including Mr. Hamid Dakhil, Dr. DJ Zawar, Mr. Puneet Thakur, Mr. Piyush Rathi, Mr. Vishal Dhoot, Mr. Manish K Prahlad, Mr. Ajay Data, Mr. Dheeraj Vijayvargiya, Mr. Adhiraj Mehra, Mr. Deepak Faria Shah, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Ms. Nitika Khurana, and Ms. Rhythm Jain, whose presence added strategic depth and credibility to the discussions.

Strong Funding Momentum

One of the major highlights of the evening was the announcement of approximately Rs. 5 crore in investment interest, collectively expressed by 5-6 prominent leaders in attendance. The interest was directed toward multiple early-stage and growth-stage startups that presented during the event, showcasing strong business fundamentals, scalability, and market readiness.

Startup Runway Table: A Curated Innovation Showcase

A standout feature of the XLR8AR Innovation Jamboree was the Startup Runway Table, a specially curated experiential zone designed to give startups direct visibility with investors, mentors, and strategic partners. Unlike traditional exhibition formats, the runway table allowed founders to present their products, brand stories, and growth vision in an interactive, high-engagement environment.

The runway featured consumer and lifestyle brands such as Namo Jewellers, StepWhere, Esperance Bags, Hoora, Allure, HealthyScoop, and Rangat Jaipur, each demonstrating innovation across design, sustainability, wellness, and customer experience.

In addition, high-potential startups including Greenmanure, Hobnob, Aeyi, Growmyrx.ai, Edulyst, Ecowrap, and Loadmee attracted strong interest from investors and industry leaders for their technology-driven solutions, scalable models, and alignment with future market needs.

The Startup Runway Table played a pivotal role in initiating meaningful conversations, follow-up meetings, and early-stage investment discussions, making it one of the most impactful engagement formats of the evening.

Voices from the Ecosystem

Sharing his experience, MilapSinh Jadeja said, "The diversity and quality of the crowd stood outnetworking with leaders from across India and beyond made this one of the most meaningful interactions."

Vineet Khurana highlighted the maturity of participating startups, stating, "The SME startups showcased strong execution and impressive growth momentum. It's encouraging to see founders scaling so quickly with such early-stage experience."

Adding a strategic perspective, Yogesh Choudhary remarked, "It's not just about capital; it's about how effectively you leverage the business network around you. That's where the real value lies."

Key Highlights and Outcomes

- Strong cross-border collaboration synergies discussed among founders and investors

- Around Rs. 5 crore in co-investment interest announced for startups showcased at the runway and pitch sessions

- Entrepreneurs from multiple regions of India committed to joint collaborations targeted for 2026 expansion, strengthening the national startup ecosystem

The evening concluded with high-energy networking, reinforcing XLR8AR's mission to create long-term, value-driven partnerships rather than one-time transactional interactions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor