XLRI Jamshedpur organizes 11th Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: Xavier School of Management organized the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on October 5th, 2024, at the XLRI Tata Auditorium. Organized by the Fr Arrupe Center for Ecology and Sustainability (FACES), this annual event honors Dr. Verghese Kurien, the visionary Founder of AMUL, widely known as "The Milkman of India."

This year, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul and the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), delivered the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on "AMUL Model: Transforming Lives of Million."

Present on the dais were Ms. Nirmala Kurien - Daughter of Dr Verghese Kurien and along with Jayen Mehta - Managing Director of AMUL and the Orator for the event, Fr S George, S.J. - Director, XLRI Jamshedpur, Fr Donald D'Silva, S.J. - Dean (Administration & Finance) and Dr. Sanjay Patro - Dean (Academics).

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, seeking blessings from the Almighty.

Fr. S George S.J., Director at XLRI Jamshedpur addressed the gathering and said, "Dr. Verghese Kurien's life was characterized by a commitment to making a difference. Widely acknowledged as the Father of the White Revolution in India, he is globally renowned as a socially responsible entrepreneur. Since 1997, India has remained the largest milk producer, thanks to Dr. Kurien's efforts, involving a workforce of 70 million rural households and 70% workforce that comprises women. In memory of Dr. Kurien, XLRI established the oration to honor his legacy by promoting and spreading the concept of an empowered, just, and sustainable society."

A short video was shown as a tribute to The Milkman of India - Dr. Verghese Kurien.

"It is with deep gratitude that I stand before you for the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration. I would like to reaffirm my father's belief: Life is a privilege, and to waste it would be a big mistake. He emphasized the importance of accepting responsibility, recognizing our talents, and using them to serve society. True integrity, he often said, begins with being honest with oneself. More than half a century ago, my father dared to dream that a milk-deficient country could one day become self-sufficient. Today, India stands as the world's largest producer of milk. 'Dream big, challenge the wrongs, and always strive for the greater good.' These were his guiding words, and they continue to inspire us all", said Ms. Nirmala Kurien, Daughter of Dr. Verghese Kurien.

Mr. Jayen Mehta - Managing Director of AMUL delivered the Oration. He said, "Amul collects over 310 lakh liters of milk daily, with 107 dairy plants across India and over 50 products. With 22 billion packs sold annually, Amul has a turnover of Rs80,000 crores and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers. Dr. Kurien's vision wasn't just for Amul, but for every state to have its own brand, like the IPL model. These brands, inspired by Amul, work together to support farmers and keep multinationals out. India is now the largest milk producer in the world and is set to produce one-third of the world's total milk in the coming years. Dairy isn't just a businessit's a lifeline for rural India."

He also talked about how Amul's recent launch of milk in the U.S. has been highly successful, and they are now ready to enter the European market for the first time and this marks a historic moment for the brand. To stay relevant, Amul focuses on offering protein-rich, organic, and chemical-free products that customers trust, while continuously expanding their capacity and infrastructure. All of this is done within the ecosystem established by Dr. Kurien.

"If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working systema gift Dr. Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has sparked a new revolution in India. India is now the largest milk producer in the world, and soon we will produce one-third of the world's milk. Dairy isn't just a business hereit's a source of livelihood for rural India", Mr. Mehta added.

On behalf of Dr L Tata Raghu Ram, Chairman of FACES - Fr Arrupe Centre for Ecology & Sustainability, Fr. Donald D'Silva, S.J. shared the Fr Arrupe Centre for Ecology & Sustainability (FACES) report.

FACES is actively engaged in several ongoing action research projects that address diverse socio-environmental challenges. One such project, led by Prof. Raghu Ram Tata, is the "Zonal Master Plan for the Eco-sensitive Zone of the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary," funded by the Jharkhand Government. Another project, funded by ICSSR, investigates multi-level entrepreneurial trails in tribal communities across select Indian states, with Profs. Vinayak Tripathi and Raghu Ram Tata as principal investigators. Prof. Kalyan Bhaskar, XLRI is spearheading a project that provides technical support to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for implementing the Action Plan for a Circular Economy in the electronics and electrical sectors, as part of the EU Resource Efficiency Initiative. Additionally, Prof. Alok Raj, XLRI is leading a collaborative experimental study with JUSCO on water conservation through behavioral changes at the household level.

FACES also supports experiential learning through initiatives like the rural immersion program, which is mandatory for students in XLRI's flagship programs. In collaboration with the Tata Steel Foundation, 540 students were immersed in 60 villages across six panchayats. This program not only fosters problem-solving skills but also ensures an Assurance of Learning by exposing students to the complexities of rural life. These projects highlight FACES' commitment to driving impactful research and enhancing learning outcomes through real-world applications.

Dr. Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics), XLRI Jamshedpur delivered the vote of thanks for the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration.

"XLRI nurtures ethical global leaders committed to positively impacting society and the world."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor