Xoriant establishes center in Downtown Toronto

, a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has launched a technology delivery center with engineering and support operations in Toronto, Canada.

The Xoriant Canada technology center will offer Canadian tech talent opportunities to work on advanced engineering engagements for our Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and enterprise clients in multiple industries. When clients require proximity, Xoriant employees from the Canadian office can eliminate time zone obstacles and collaborate in real time with US customers to seamlessly deliver exceptional services.

Over the years, Canada has seen a surge in technology engineering roles including Cloud Architects, Data Scientists, Developers, DevOps Engineers, Full-Stack Developers, IoT, and Security professionals. Xoriant is well-positioned to offer these high-skill opportunities to new engineers and to our clients throughout North America.

"We are committed to the growth and success of our customers. Being a market leader of technical innovation, we are thrilled to grow our technology practice in Canada. The fast-growing digital economy is triggering a strong demand for technical talent. The Xoriant Canada office will augment what we already deliver from our US and Offshore offices while creating exciting new employment opportunities for the highly qualified engineering talent of Canada," said , Founder and CEO, Xoriant.

"The launch of our Canada Operations and Delivery center helps us grow our business with USA customers and to penetrate the dynamic Canadian tech market," said, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Xoriant.

Toronto is the third largest tech hub in North America, experiencing a massive technology boom with the evolution of a thriving innovation ecosystem.

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas - Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Big Data and Analytics, Data Management and Governance, Digital, and IoT - every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, productive relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at

