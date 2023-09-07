Xoxoday unveils exclusive Diwali gifting options for corporates: Elevating celebrations with digital gifts

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7: Xoxoday, a leading innovator that helps organisations digitise and gamify their engagement, incentive, reward, commissions and loyalty programs, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive Diwali gifting options tailored for corporates. This year, Xoxoday takes corporate gifting to the next level by offering an array of digital gifts that are not only eco-friendly but also more thoughtful and versatile than traditional physical presents.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for organisations to show appreciation to their employees, customers, and partners. Xoxoday understands that the corporate world is evolving, and so are the preferences of recipients. Hence, they have curated a collection of digital gift options that align with various themes, including sustainability, holidays, food, jewellery, apparel, wellness, experiences, and travel.

Why Choose Digital Gifts Over Physical Ones?

In today's fast-paced world, digital gifts offer several advantages over their physical counterparts:

Instant Gratification: Recipients can access and enjoy their digital gifts immediately, enhancing the joy of gifting.

Eco-Friendly: Digital gifts are environmentally responsible, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional packaging and shipping.

Personalisation: Xoxoday's digital gifts can be customised to match individual preferences, ensuring a more personal touch.

No Shipping Hassles: Say goodbye to shipping hassles and the risk of gifts getting lost in transit.

Gifting Themes for Every Taste and Occasion:

Xoxoday's Diwali gifting catalog offers something for everyone:

Sustainability: Promote eco-consciousness with gifts that support sustainable practices and products.

Holidays: Celebrate the festive season with holiday-themed digital gift experiences.

Food: Satisfy culinary cravings with gourmet delights and foodie experiences.

Jewellery: Adorn your loved ones with exquisite digital jewellery.

Apparel: Elevate their wardrobe with the latest fashion trends, all available digitally.

Wellness: Nurture well-being with wellness retreats, spa vouchers, and more.

Experiences: Create lasting memories with unique experiences like hot air balloon rides, adventure sports, and cultural tours.

Travel: Fuel wanderlust with digital travel vouchers and getaways.

Aparna, Director- Category, stated, "We understand that Diwali is a time to cherish relationships, and our digital gifts are designed to make that process more meaningful and convenient. In a world that values experiences and sustainability, we believe that our curated themes will bring joy to both givers and receivers."

To explore Xoxoday's exclusive Diwali gifting options and place orders, please visit our website.

https://solutions.xoxoday.com/diwali-campaign-2023

About Xoxoday:

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm helping companies propel business growth by focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients, across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 450+ strong team spread across four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, and New Delhi.

For more information, visit Xoxoday.com or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xoxoday

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983226/Xoxoday_New_Logo.jpg

