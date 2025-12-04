Xtraliving Launched India's First AI-Powered Functional Wellness Center at Raheja Mindspace

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4: A breakthrough DeepTech-enabled center integrating computer vision, movement science, and precision programming to transform health for professionals, families, and children. Xtraliving, a Hyderabad-based performance wellness company founded by a MANIT Bhopal alumnus, announced the launch of India's first functional-fitness-based performance center powered by DeepTech and AI at Raheja Mindspace, Madhapur.

The center marks a significant milestone for the Indian wellness industry, bringing together AI-driven movement analytics, wearable data assessment, and expert coaching to deliver measurable, personalized, and sustainable health transformations. The inauguration was attended by Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, India's most celebrated badminton coach and one of the foremost names in global sports, and Shri Shrawan Kumar, COO, K Raheja Corp. Their presence highlighted Xtraliving's commitment to discipline-based, science-backed health interventions.

Built at the intersection of technology and movement science, the new center offers a complete performance ecosystem tailored for today's working professionals, families, and kids. The model emphasizes injury-free training, long-term functional health, and evidence-based lifestyle practices. "India needs a shift from traditional gym culture to structured, movement-based wellness. Our new center is designed to bring scientific, measurable, and AI-assisted health solutions to everyday people," said Rishikesh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Xtraliving. "Our mission is to build a culture of health in one million families through practical and lasting change."

Adding to this vision, Anup Cherukuri, co-founder of Xtraliving, said, "We're introducing AI-driven insights that help people understand their movement, breath, and focus like never before. By making mind-body performance measurable, we're helping individuals build healthier, high-performing lives."

Key Features of the New Center

1. AI-Based Movement Scoring & Dysfunction Detection

A first-of-its-kind computer vision system evaluates posture, joint mobility, asymmetries, and movement efficiency. It identifies dysfunction early and provides corrective strategies to reduce pain, prevent injuries, and rebuild functional patterns.

2. Personalized Programs for Mobility, Strength & Performance

Each individual receives a tailored fitness plan developed using AI-driven assessments and expert human coaching. Programs include:

- Mobility restoration

- Strength and conditioning

- Weight management

- Metabolic fitness

- Sports performance training

- Functional longevity for adults and seniors

3. Corporate Wellness Analytics for Workplaces

Organizations at Raheja Mindspace and other corporate campuses will benefit from data-driven wellness interventions, metabolic screening, and personalized movement assessments to reduce burnout and build high-performing teams.

About Xtraliving

Xtraliving is a Hyderabad-based performance-driven wellness organization that combines functional training, movement assessments, lifestyle coaching, and real-food nutrition to build long-term health. Founded by a MANIT Bhopal alumnus, the company aims to create a culture of health in one million families through practical, measurable, and sustainable programs. The launch of the AI-powered Functional Wellness Center marks a new era in India's health landscape, one rooted in science, precision, and long-term well-being. By blending DeepTech with expert coaching, Xtraliving aims to set a benchmark for the next decade of health and performance innovation in the country.

Media Contact: Jayesh Jayant

jayesh@truthandsocialmedia.com

7903469594

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor