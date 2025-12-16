YAI-Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta 2025 Concludes with Thrilling Finale

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: The YAI-Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta 2025, one of the most prestigious sailing events in the country, has concluded with a spectacular finale at Dona Paula in Goa. The 222-nautical-mile journey from Mumbai to Goa tested the skills and endurance of sailors, with top teams competing for the coveted title.

"We're thrilled to have concluded the successful edition of the YAI-Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta," said Ramesh Bulchandani of Ocean Gold. "The competition was fierce, and we're proud of all participants for their dedication and sportsmanship."

Results:

1. Winners: Avi's Ark - Jeanneau 54 DS

Skipper: Mr. Arvind Rao

2. Runners-up: Nava - Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 45

Skipper: Mr. Nilay Patil

"The YAI-Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta is a true test of sailing skills and mental toughness," said Nilay Patil, Skipper of Sailing Yacht Nava Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 45. Notably, Gautam Dutta and Nilay Patil in Sailing Yacht NAVA also won the Taj Goa Yacht Rendezvous 2025 round the Grand Island near Dona Paula, Goa, sponsored by The Taj Hotels, in a closely fought competition.

Arvind Rao, Skipper of Sailing Yacht Avi's Ark - Jeanneau 54 DS, added, "We're honored to have emerged victorious and look forward to next year's challenge."

Special Mention Sponsors:

* Yachting Association of India

* Army Yachting Node

* Customs India

* Mercedes

* Liquid IV

* Bar Outrigger

* One6 Packaged Drinking Water

* HOTEL Taj

* RONAK Advertising

* Red FM

* Sapre Foods

* Saroj Sweets

* Viraki Brothers

* MTDC

* GTDC

* SPORTZFIRST

The YAI-Ocean Gold Offshore Regatta is a premier sailing event that brings together top sailors and teams from across the region, promoting sailing excellence, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among participants.

