Yajur Fibres Limited IPO Opens on January 07, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Yajur Fibres Limited (The Company, Yajur) specializes in producing premium cottonised bast fibres, including flax (linen), jute and hemp. The company proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, 07th January, 2026 and aiming to raise ₹ 120.41Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 69,20,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 168 - ₹ 174 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 64,000Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 19,51,200 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 45,58,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 3,46,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for:

(1) Setting up of 50,000 sq.ft. of shed in the existing manufacturing unit and installation of additional production capacity of 4 tons per day at existing manufacturing unit at Jagannathpur, District Howrah

(2) Investment in subsidiary Yashodha Linen Yarn Limited for setting up a greenfield unit at Vikram Udyogpuri, DMIC Industrial Park, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh for 100% wet spun linen yarn and blended yarn

(3) Funding for Working Capital Requirements and general corporate purposes. The IPO will open on Wednesday, January 07, 2026 and will close on Friday, January 09, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited and the Registrar is MAS Services Limited.

Mr. Ashish Kankaria, Managing Director of Yajur Fibres Limited expressed, "Yajur Fibres Limited has built a strong foundation as a differentiated manufacturer of sustainable bast fibre solutions, driven by proprietary cottonisation technology, consistent execution, and a clear strategic focus. Our journey has been defined by the successful integration of innovation with scalable manufacturing, enabling textile mills to adopt sustainable fibres without modifying the existing manufacturing set-up and processes.

The net proceeds will strengthen our core operations through capacity expansion at our Howrah facility to meet anticipated demand for the cottonised fibre in forthcoming year, enhance operational efficiency, and support the development of greenfield wet-spun linen yarn unit through subsidiary, Yashodha Linen Yarn Limited, at the DMIC Industrial Park, Ujjain. Additionally, investment in working capital will enable us to support higher volumes and deepen customer relationships."

Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Director of Horizon Management Private Limited said, "Witnessing significant growth in the textile industry, driven by rising demand for sustainable and high-performance fibres. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these industry trends, supported by its strong operational capabilities, globally certified manufacturing processes and focus on innovation.

The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in Yajur Fibres growth journey. The proceeds from the offering will enhance operational efficiency, support capacity expansion at the Howrah facility and enable the development of a greenfield wet-spun linen yarn unit through its subsidiary."

