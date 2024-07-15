Yali Capital Launches Rs 810 Crore Deep Tech Venture Fund

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Yali Capital announces the launch of its Rs810 crore (including a Rs310 crore greenshoe option) venture fund. The fund, co-founded by Ganapathy Subramaniam (Gani), former CEO of Cosmic Circuits, and Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman of Florintree, will support early-stage deep tech startups in India.

Yali Capital aims to invest in innovative areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

"We believe India is inherently strong in deep tech. As a country, we have 40 years of high-quality chip design experience. India is also very strong in robotics and is now gaining ground in genomics, smart manufacturing, etc. Yali's limited partners consist of top tech executives from India and the USA and with our collective experience, we believe we can lay a strong foundation for deep tech companies from India," Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner of Yali Capital.

Gani began his career at Texas Instruments before co-founding Cosmic Circuits. He was also Chairman of Cirel Systems. Cosmic Circuits and Cirel Systems were one of the first homegrown, successful Indian Semiconductor product companies. He also serves on the board of companies such as ideaForge and Galaxeye.

"I see strong opportunities in homegrown deep tech companies in sectors such as aerospace, imaging, instrumentations and several other emerging areas. We are also honoured to have Lip-Bu Tan, Ex CEO of Cadence who achieved 78 times shareholder return during his tenure, as an advisor to Yali capital. His valuable experience will be instrumental to us," said Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner of Yali Capital.

Mathew, Founder of Florintree Advisors, has been credited for playing an important role in taking deep tech companies such as MTAR, Data Patterns, and ideaForge public.

Lip-Bu Tan, advisor to Yali Capital remarked, "Indians have been very strong in deep tech due to a strong emphasis on STEM in their education system. I have backed many deep tech companies led by Indian-origin CEOs in the USA. I am keen to work with Yali Capital to help create globally recognized deep tech companies from India." Lip-Bu Tan, through his funds, has taken more than 130 deep tech companies to IPO globally. He is Chairman of Walden International and serves on the board of companies such as Intel and Schneider Electric.

Yali Capital has already approved investments in four deep tech companies and expects to complete these investments by the third quarter of 2024. With its focus on India's deep tech potential and the support of industry veterans, Yali Capital is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's deep tech innovation landscape.

About Yali Capital:

Yali Capital is a SEBI-approved Category 2 AIF. Its target close is Rs500 crores, with an additional Rs310 crores as a greenshoe option. Yali Capital will also have a dedicated GIFT City vehicle to provide seamless participation for foreign investors. Yali will focus on India as its geography and deep tech as its thesis. Chip design will be primary focus area with robotics, smart manufacturing, genomics, aerospace and AI as other focus areas. To know more - https://yali.vc/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461070/Yali_Capital_Logo.jpg

