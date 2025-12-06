Yamaha India Introduces Elegant New Colors in Its Premium Clavinova CLP and CVP Digital Piano Series

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 6: Yamaha Music India has announced the addition of new color finishes across its flagship Clavinova CLP and CVP Series, expanding its premium digital piano portfolio. The updated range introduces Polished White, White Birch, White, Black and Polished Ebony finishescrafted to complement a variety of modern interior spaces while retaining the exceptional sound and touch that define the Yamaha Clavinova experience.

Blending Musical Craftsmanship with Modern Design

The Clavinova range has long been known for delivering the feel and tone of a grand piano through state-of-the-art digital technology. With the latest finish options, Yamaha elevates the series' visual appeal, positioning it as both a performance instrument and a refined design statement for homes, stages, schools, and studios.

The Clavinova Experience: Where Innovation Meets Expression

Both the CLP and CVP series integrate Yamaha's latest sound and touch technologies designed to reproduce the dynamic range and responsiveness of an acoustic grand piano.

Key highlights include:

-CFX and Bosendorfer Imperial voices, offering the authentic sound of two legendary concert grands.

-Grand Expression Modeling, capturing the tonal variations shaped by a player's touch.

-GrandTouch™ and GrandTouch-S™ keyboards and pedals, replicating the precise resistance and feedback of traditional grand pianos.

-Binaural Sampling for an immersive headphone experience.

-Smart Pianist and Rec'n'Share supporting Apps and Bluetooth® Audio, providing seamless digital connectivity for learners and performers.

With resonance and tone variation similar to a grand piano, the Clavinova Series allows you to enjoy a wide range of expression. The keyboard and pedals faithfully respond to the player's touch to provide a feel close to that of a grand piano. A full lineup of colors ensures that your piano will match your interior design.

A Contemporary Choice for the Indian Market

India's piano market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with increasing interest from home users, music academies, and performing artists. The new Clavinova color finishes address this expanding audienceoffering instruments that fit naturally into premium Indian homes, modern studios, and institutional settings.

The introduction also supports Yamaha's focus on enhancing accessibility to world-class musical experiences, a vision aligned with the brand's global "Make Waves" philosophyempowering players to express themselves freely through music.

Executive Perspectives

Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head - Yamaha Music India, commented:

"Indian musicians today seek instruments that reflect both performance quality and aesthetic sophistication. With these new color finishes, we aim to provide a product that not only sounds exceptional but also blends beautifully with contemporary Indian interiors. This expansion strengthens our position in the premium home piano segment, where design and playability go hand in hand."

Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, DGM - MI Sales Department, Yamaha Music India, added:

"The Clavinova CLP and CVP Series represent the pinnacle of Yamaha's piano innovation. These new color finishes are a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian musicians and families who view the piano as a centerpiece of both art and lifestyle. Our mission remains to bring the most inspiring and expressive instruments to our customers in India."

Availability

The new Clavinova color variants are available at Yamaha Music Square and through authorised Yamaha dealers across India.

For product details and showroom locations, visit https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/pianos/products/clavinova/

About Yamaha Musical Instruments

Yamaha is one of the world's most respected names in musical instruments, renowned for blending technology, tradition, and craftsmanship. With over 130 years of expertise, Yamaha continues to create instruments that inspire creativity and connection through sound. The Clavinova series stands as a testament to this legacybringing the concert grand experience to homes and stages worldwide.

