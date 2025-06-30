Yamaha Music India Announces Nationwide Exchange Offer on Digital Pianos and Acoustic Guitars

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: Yamaha Music India is excited to launch a limited-period Exchange Offer on its acclaimed range of Digital Pianos and Made-in-India Acoustic Guitars, aimed at making premium musical instruments more accessible to musicians across the country.

Under this special initiative, customers can trade in any brand of musical instrument, regardless of its conditionworking or non-workingand receive exclusive exchange benefits on select Yamaha models.

"For the first time ever, Yamaha Music India is extending an exclusive exchange offer on Digital Pianos and Acoustic Guitars. This is a wonderful opportunity for customers to upgrade to higher-quality instruments at significantly reduced prices," said Ryoji Maruyama, Head of Sales Unit, Yamaha Music India. "With this initiative, we aim to make premium Yamaha products more accessible to aspiring and professional musicians alike."

"This initiative is designed to encourage musicians of all levels to elevate their musical journey," said Rehan Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager - Sales, Yamaha Music India. "With our Exchange program, we remove the barriers to upgrading by accepting instruments of all conditions and brands, while offering attractive savings."

The offer is valid until August 31, 2025, and is available through select Yamaha authorised dealers and Music Squares across India.

About Yamaha Music India

Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to bringing world-class musical instruments and experiences to Indian music lovers, fostering talent, creativity, and innovation through quality products and educational outreach.

In March 2008, Yamaha expanded its footprint in the Indian market by setting up Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. (YMIN). Operating from its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, YMIN offers a comprehensive range of Yamaha musical instruments, professional audio, and audio-visual equipment to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market.

