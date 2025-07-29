Yamaha Music India Introduces the New P-145BT Digital Piano with Bluetooth Audio Functionality

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Yamaha Music India is proud to announce the launch of the P-145BT, the latest addition to its renowned line of portable digital pianos. Designed for music enthusiasts, learners, and performers alike, the P-145BT offers a sleek, compact form factor now enhanced with built-in Bluetooth® audio capability a first for the P-series at this price point.

The Yamaha P-145BT delivers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and smart connectivity, reinforcing Yamaha's legacy of innovation in musical instruments.

Key Features of the Yamaha P-145BT:

* Bluetooth® Audio Playback - Connect your smartphone or tablet to stream music directly through the instrument's speakers or play along for immersive practice sessions.

* GHC Keyboard (Graded Hammer Compact) - A newly developed keyboard mechanism that replicates the feel of an acoustic grand piano in a more compact design.

* Yamaha CFIIS Sound Engine - Reproduces the sound of Yamaha's premier concert grand piano for a rich, resonant tone.

* Smart Pianist & Rec'n'Share App Integration - For simplified control, recording, and lesson access, making practice smarter and more enjoyable.

* Compact and Stylish - Weighing just over 11 kg with a minimalist design ideal for small homes, studios, or learners on the go.

To watch the P-145BT in action, visit: https://youtu.be/uvyUo1MOB-M

For full specifications, please visit:

https://in.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/pianos/p_series/p-145BT/index.html

or check it here:

https://yamahamusicstore.in/yamaha-p-145bt-digital-piano-with-bluetooth-audio-function-black.html

